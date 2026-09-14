From warning Zidane to hinting at Simeone: Mourinho opens fire and raises a strange question about penalties

José Mourinho faced the media at Valdebebas, and his press conference doubled as a series of veiled digs. He named no one directly, yet the targets seemed clear enough: Diego Simeone first, then Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, the referees and the press.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Mourinho set his controversial tone when asked about his earlier claim that he needed three months to shape Real Madrid the way he wants. What followed sounded like a jab at Simeone, who has run Atlético Madrid for more than a decade.

"If I gave the impression that I was talking about three months, the answer is no. Am I asking for 10 months and another ten years?" Mourinho said. It read as a pointed nod to the length of Simeone's reign at Atlético, though the Argentine's name never left his lips.

His messages didn't end there. The refereeing row in Spain got its turn too, delivered in a single loaded line as he wrapped up the conference: "No questions about the penalties? Strange, isn't it?"

Those penalties had gone the way of both Barcelona against Levante and Atlético Madrid against Real Sociedad. Mourinho looked keen to wade in, but no reporter handed him the question.

The Portuguese simply let the remark hang. It seemed aimed at Atlético, Barcelona and the referees, and perhaps the media as well, with no further detail on the incidents themselves.

Mourinho also turned to Zinedine Zidane, the France national team manager, though this time the tone was a warning rather than an attack. The subject was Tchouaméni and the chance of him linking up with France during the international break.

"I haven't spoken with Zidane, but I think he is a sensible man and will know what is best for him. If he decides to coach the national team, it must be to help them without harming the player's future," Mourinho said.

"I have great confidence that Zidane will know how to handle things correctly," he added. He trusts the France manager to make the right call on Tchouaméni, one that protects the player's development and spares him unnecessary fatigue.