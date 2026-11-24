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The fallout from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final saga is not over yet. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled in Senegal's favour and confirmed them as champions, but the Senegalese Football Federation has now announced legal action over allegations made against its president, Abdoulaye Fall, in recent hours.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the Senegalese federation's appeal on Tuesday, overturning the Confederation of African Football Appeal Board's ruling that Senegal had lost the final. The verdict reinstated the Disciplinary Board's decision and confirmed Senegal's 1-0 win in the match.

That didn't end the saga, though. Patrick Kabou, one of the Senegalese federation's lawyers, has announced legal action over statements and allegations targeting the federation's president.

Allegations against the Senegalese federation president

Writing on his social media accounts, as reported by Senegalese website "SeneNews", Kabou said his client had been the target of what he called "defamatory statements". These followed claims of an alleged phone call between Abdoulaye Fall and one of the judges hearing the Africa Cup of Nations final case at CAS.

Kabou said: "Coinciding with this major legal victory, defamatory statements have been made and circulated by some regarding a fictitious phone call between our client, Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall, and one of the arbitrators at the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

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His firm, he added, has been mandated to take the necessary steps to "help" those behind the claims present their evidence before the competent judicial authorities.

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On Tuesday, several news websites reported an alleged phone call between Fall and Ulrich Haas, one of the three arbitrators on the panel that heard the dispute between Senegal and Morocco.

Sports journalist Romain Molina went further, saying that "a conversation lasting several minutes did take place on Sunday between Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, and Ulrich Haas, one of the three arbitrators at the Court of Arbitration for Sport".

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Morocco, according to Radio Mars sources, have no intention of overlooking what they describe as a "highly worrying situation". They're determined to defend all their legal rights until the very last moment.

Senegalese federation issue denial as Morocco take action

The Senegalese Football Federation has categorically denied that the call ever took place. The Moroccan side, meanwhile, has contacted CAS to report what it described as an "incident" and has reserved the right to take legal action.

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In its official statement, the Moroccan side voiced its questions and deep astonishment over the contact. It stressed that it fully reserves the right to pursue the available legal avenues of appeal and will not accept any action that could undermine the integrity of the proceedings or cast doubt on the fairness of the decision.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has also announced it intends to appeal the CAS decision, saying it is ready to take "all necessary legal measures".