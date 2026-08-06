Anyone who has followed the world's most beautiful side issue for a bit longer will remember just how crushing the boredom could be when the ball stopped rolling for weeks during the summer and winter breaks. Fans simply waited for the football-free spell to end and for the action to return to the stadiums.

There was a transfer market "back then" too. And the buzz when your club unveiled an exciting new signing felt much the same as it usually does now. Even so, the market itself and, above all, the way it was covered in the media were completely different.

Even big clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester United could spring new signings on their fans without a whisper of warning. The constant drip-feed of daily rumours did not yet exist in that form "back then". Everything moved a little more slowly and a little more quietly than it does now. Or at least it did until a certain Fabrizio Romano emerged around 15 years ago and changed the way football was reported, especially when it came to the transfer market.

Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano makes a name for himself as a transfer journalist

In 2011, Romano first made headlines when, at just 18, the up-and-coming journalist published exclusive information on the move of then La Masia talent Mauro Icardi from Barcelona to Sampdoria. It was Romano’s first big "Here we go", even if he did not call it that at the time. Countless more followed.

Two years later, when Icardi left Genoa and joined Inter Milan, the Naples-born Italian again broke the news first. Romano had received the information from Icardi’s agent, whom he had previously met in Milan. That allowed him to get wind of the completed deal long before the established media, and it quickly earned him a reputation in his homeland.

By 2012, Romano had found a home at Sky Italia, where he worked under Gianluca Di Marzio, already one of the best-known transfer experts in the business. Until taking the step into self-employment in 2018, he focused mainly on building his own network of agents, club officials and players. That network would later become the foundation of his transfer journalism model, built on speed and exclusivity.

Romano's final breakthrough came by 2019 at the latest. From then on, he consistently posted his tweets in English to reach a broader audience across multiple platforms. His legendary "Here we go" for a completed transfer became a global internet phenomenon and the Italian's trademark.

Armed with excellent contacts among players, advisers and officials, Romano repeatedly showed a knack for calling impending moves. Fans quickly came to see him as the most reliable source on the transfer market. When a "Here we go" came from Fabrizio, you knew it would happen. Many trusted him more than some established media outlets.

Now he runs his own channels with tens of millions of followers and works, among others, for the English Guardian and the US company CBS Sports. His profile has grown so much that professional clubs regularly hire him to reveal new signings in official social media announcement videos. According to his own statements, players often ask him by direct message where their team-mates are moving or who their new head coach will be.

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Fabrizio Ronano’s posts on Reddit are blocked

Since this summer, though, the mood has shifted. Demand for high-quality transfer journalism still seems as strong as ever, so the conditions should actually be ideal for Romano to keep polishing his status as a transfer guru who is hardly ever wrong. But the Italian no longer enjoys anything like the uncontested standing he once did. Criticism of transfer journalism itself is growing as it increasingly spirals out of control, and Romano's methods in particular are facing stronger resistance.

For some time now, critics have accused the Italian of putting speed ahead of clean journalistic standards. To generate reach and more clicks, Romano likes to post the results of important matches minutes before the final whistle, only to delete them again if a late goal goes in. He also came under fierce criticism for his handling of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota's tragic death, posting countless updates and facing accusations that he wanted to exploit the event for his own reach and income.

At the end of July this year, Reddit even banned Romano because, in the moderators' view, he "uses questionable journalistic practices". On the Reddit Soccer subpage, posts by the Italian can no longer be used as a source. The platform justified the move, among other things, by pointing to the "growing dissatisfaction" of many users with Romano.

There are moral concerns too. The statement says: "Among other things, Romano offered a platform to Mason Greenwood, who came under criticism because of rape allegations." England star Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape, assault and making death threats. His club at the time, Manchester United, suspended him. Around a year later, in February 2023, the charges were dropped.

Transfer of Yan Diomande triggers fierce wave of criticism of Romano

Then there is the recent public "row" between Romano and Sky transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg. It centres on the imminently forthcoming move of RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande to Real Madrid. Romano posted his obligatory "Here we go" many days ago, suggesting the transfer was already a done deal. Plettenberg strongly denied that and accused the Italian of passing off other people's exclusive information as his own.

Things escalated when Romano published private messages between the two and accused the Sky reporter of hypocritical behaviour. "Maybe I should share messages from a few years ago in which you asked me: 'How can I increase my follower count?' or 'Your work is my motivation'," Romano wrote on his X account. Plettenberg replied: "A sad development. Unlike you, I will treat our conversations confidentially. You used to be a role model for many. For me too. Unfortunately, you are no longer that for me. I am simply grateful that I can myself be a role model for others."

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Fabrizio Romano? "That’s simply not how it is"

Further proof that Plettenberg had hit a nerve came on Wednesday from RB Leipzig sporting managing director Marcel Schäfer. "I understand that it is a hot topic," he explained on the sidelines of the Bulls’ training camp in Austria: "But in principle I do not want to go into talks with the respective clubs in any more detail. If we have something to announce, then we would do that."

Schäfer then aimed a pointed dig at Romano's recent reporting. "What is clear is that one or two so-called transfer experts had already reported seven to ten days ago that something was 'done' or 'Here we go'. That’s simply not how it is. These things involve talks with different parties."

Romano's influence has also helped drag modern football further and further away from its actual core, the game on the pitch, and towards a race between transfer journalists to sell information on their own platforms as quickly as possible.

At the very least, the public criticism of Romano suggests the tide may be turning away from blindly consuming this kind of news and towards a more questioning, higher-quality approach. Whether the Italian transfer guru takes the accusations on board and rethinks his methods, or whether the aura around Romano's omniscience has now vanished for good, remains to be seen.