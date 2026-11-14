From the top to the spectre of elimination: a catastrophic scenario haunts Zidane with France

Although the French national team went into their meeting with Italy in the fifth round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League with the ambition of securing top spot in Group One, they now find themselves in a position that could eliminate them from the continental tournament.
France lost 3-1 to hosts Italy on Thursday, throwing their group calculations into chaos and setting up a final match against Turkey on Sunday that could end in a catastrophic exit.
Beat Italy and France would have sealed top spot before the final round. Instead they handed Zinedine Zidane the first defeat of his tenure, squandering the lead Michael Olise had given them before going down by three goals to one at the San Siro.
That result leaves France second on 10 points with a goal difference of +3, trailing leaders Italy, who sit level on points but boast a +5 difference.
The advantage still rests with France heading into Sunday's clash with Turkey in Bordeaux. Avoid defeat and they are through to the quarter-finals.
A draw is enough: and defeat could be fatal
A draw with Turkey books France's place in the quarter-finals, whatever happens in the other match between Italy and Belgium.
Even a loss to Turkey might not knock Les Bleus out, provided Belgium fail to beat Italy in the game kicking off at the same time in Brussels.
One scenario, though, could flip the whole thing on its head and send Zidane's side home.
How can France be eliminated?
Lose to Turkey and France stay on 10 points.
Should Belgium beat Italy at the same time, the Red Devils climb to 12 points, top the group and grab a qualification ticket.
That leaves France and Italy scrapping for second place, both locked on 10 points.
This is where the head-to-head record kicks in. Nations League rules state that the first tiebreaker between two teams level on points is the number of points each has taken from their meetings with one another.
Italy hold a clear edge here, having banked four points from their two matches against France with one win and one draw, against a single point for Zidane's side.
Italy would therefore claim second and reach the quarter-finals, while France would slip to third and bow out at the group stage.
France face a single option to avoid the calculations
The equation looks simple for Zidane and his players. A draw against Turkey seals qualification. Defeat could turn into a disaster if it lands alongside a Belgium win over Italy.
The match carries extra weight with the possible return of Kylian Mbappé, who scored the winner in the first-leg meeting with Turkey. Zidane is counting on his captain for the decisive encounter in Bordeaux.
France's elimination scenario:
France lose to Turkey.
Belgium beat Italy.
France take third place on head-to-head results behind Italy.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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