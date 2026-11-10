From the operating room to the Spain camp: the story of the Betis star that moved everyone to tears

This was no ordinary call-up. Marc Roca had waited seven full years for it. That is how the Real Betis midfielder received his first invitation to the senior Spain squad, turning years of patience and quiet work into one of the most beautiful stories in Spanish football in 2026.

Brimming with enthusiasm, Roca answered that first call after a long journey through the youth ranks, emerging as one of the biggest surprises in Luis de la Fuente's latest squad for the UEFA Nations League.

De la Fuente trusts him. The coach handed Roca minutes during his spells with the Under-19s and Under-21s, and the midfielder celebrated his inclusion in the squad that had just been crowned world champions at a press conference on Tuesday.

Roca opened his remarks by saying: "It is always a pleasure to be here," fully aware that the competition for his position has eased with Rodri sidelined.

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"I wish Rodri were not injured, but it is my turn to be here, and I am extremely excited and eager to help the team," he added. "I have worked hard for a long time, and I have proved that I have the level required to be here."

I waited a long time for it

Relief ran through his words. "I have always worked and dreamed of playing for the senior national team," Roca said. "My journey has been long, but I always kept this goal in my sights, and I am celebrating it with great enthusiasm. I appreciate this achievement all the more because sometimes things come quickly and repeatedly, whereas I waited a long time, seven years, so I receive it with overwhelming joy, great pleasure and deep personal satisfaction."

Gratitude followed for the man who believed in him. Roca thanked Luis de la Fuente for his trust, stressing: "We know his character even before his footballing skills. We have always seen him as a coach with high abilities and exceptional talent, and he has that warm human spirit that makes the team give its best performance. We hope he continues to achieve everything he aspires to for many years to come."

The essence is one

"The essence of the national team is the same as the essence of the Under-21 team," Roca added.

Familiar faces await him. A large number of his team-mates have made the same journey from his Under-21 generation to the senior side: Unai Simon, Fabian Ruiz, Oyarzabal.

He explained: "The essence is one. Our style of play is similar to that of the national team, and it is easy to adapt when you have team-mates with such great talent."

From the surgery to the dream

Roca looked a happy man. He cast his mind back by saying: "A year and a half ago, I underwent surgery, and it was one of the best decisions I have made in my life."

His move to Real Betis marked another turning point. "Pellegrini has always given me trust and security, and he created a wonderful atmosphere and a special team in which I can express myself," he said. "And today I am reaping the fruits of my efforts."

For now, Roca is preparing with Spain for the upcoming Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England. But before a ball is kicked, he knows he has already claimed the greatest victory of his career: the victory of patience.