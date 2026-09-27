Spain were crowned champions of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Sunday, beating North Korea 4-3 on penalties after the final finished goalless.

It's the second time Spain have lifted the trophy, having first won it in 2022. This time they stripped North Korea of the title the North Koreans had claimed in 2024.

Two titles now make Spain the second most successful nation in the competition's history, trailing only the United States, Germany and North Korea, who each boast three.

The result extends Spain's grip on the game across both the men's and women's ranks.

In recent years, Spain have won the following tournaments:

Men's World Cup

Women's World Cup

Men's Euro

Women's Nations League

Men's U-19 European Championship

Women's U-19 European Championship

Women's U-20 World Cup







