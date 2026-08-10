Europe's top scorer crown is heading back to Bayern Munich. Harry Kane has claimed the European Golden Shoe for the 2025/2026 season, the second of his career.

The Bavarian club announced that Kane will receive the award at an official ceremony at their museum on 19 August. He sealed the honour with 36 goals in the German league, matching the tally that earned him the prize in 2024.

That achievement lifts the England captain into an exclusive club of two-time Golden Shoe winners. Only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sit ahead of him.

Kane's latest coronation caps an exceptional campaign, one that has thrust him into contention for this year's Best Player in the World award handed out by FIFA.

Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern Munich, praised the striker's achievement, saying: "Harry Kane is one of the legends of attack like Gerd Müller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and he has continued this goalscoring legacy to this day, elevating the role of the striker to a new level. He is like a light that illuminates the path for his team both on and off the pitch, because he always leads with a strong character and a team spirit."

Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen echoed the praise: "When Harry Kane plays, the whole world watches him. He has taken Bayern Munich and the German league to a new level. Unusually for strikers, Kane puts his responsibility towards the team before his personal success, as he always thinks of his teammates. His conduct, abilities and personality make him the most complete striker of his generation."

Board member for sporting affairs Max Eberl went further: "Harry is not just a skilled goalscorer, he is the master of the hidden moments. Much of what makes his performance exceptional lies in things that are not seen, such as his timing, his awareness of his teammates and his ability to create space. His goals are the end result, but behind them is a solid foundation of footballing intelligence, team spirit and hard work."