From the heart of the action: will Ounahi join Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia?

Azzedine Ounahi remains one of the summer's hottest names. The Morocco midfielder's standout displays at the 2026 World Cup thrust him back into the spotlight, turning him into one of the most sought-after players in the current window.

Saudi side Al-Ittihad have been floated among the clubs keen to sign him. Yet the reality inside the club raises serious doubts over their ability to pull off one of the summer's most anticipated deals.

Strong European competition

Girona's Ounahi keeps drawing admirers, and it's easy to see why. His vision, his passing accuracy and his intelligent movement in midfield mark him out as a player who can change a game.

Al-Ittihad aren't alone in the chase. Ajax lead the pack of European suitors, with other clubs also monitoring his situation in Spain.

Reports put the fee somewhere between 10 and 20 million euros, plus an annual salary that could reach a further 5 million. Those numbers would make Ounahi one of Al-Ittihad's most expensive signings.

The financial crisis stands as an obstacle

Peel back the layers at Al-Ittihad, though, and the deal looks far trickier than it does on paper. Talk of a cash shortage has followed the club throughout this window.

The crisis has already shaped their business. They walked away from more than one signing in recent weeks, most notably Abdullah Radif, whose move stalled despite an initial agreement before the club pulled out for lack of funds.

Various other names in various positions have been linked with the club, yet no major deal has landed. That only deepens the doubts over whether they can find the money for a player of Ounahi's calibre.

Will Al-Ittihad succeed in turning the equation around?

None of this rules Al-Ittihad out entirely. Fresh financial resources or a reshuffle of priorities in the coming weeks could yet keep them in the race for the Morocco international.

The European clubs, by contrast, look far better placed to get a deal done. Al-Ittihad's hopes hinge on solving their money troubles first, then convincing the player to sample the Roshn League.

Ounahi remains one of the most exciting names on the market. But given the current circumstances, a move to Al-Ittihad looks closer to a mountain to climb than a straightforward transfer.