Saudi Arabia go into their eagerly awaited clash with Iraq in the third and final round of the group stage at the "Gulf Cup 27" holding a psychological advantage tied to the name of Graham Arnold. The Iraq manager is chasing his first win against Saudi Arabia after failing to beat the Saudi side in three previous meetings.

Tuesday's clash will be Arnold's fourth against Saudi Arabia. He faced them twice as manager of Australia, then met them a third time during his tenure in charge of Iraq, and never once came out on top. Those encounters have left a memory that hardly favours the Australian ahead of the new match.

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Arnold first met Saudi Arabia during the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, when his Australia side drew goalless with the Saudis in Sydney. The two teams met again in Jeddah, where Saudi Arabia settled the match through a Salem Al-Dawsari penalty.

A third meeting came in the Asian play-off for qualification to the 2026 World Cup. That encounter also ended goalless in Jeddah, a result that handed Saudi Arabia their ticket to the World Cup while Iraq moved on to the intercontinental play-off in search of a qualification spot.

These encounters carry particular significance for Saudi Arabia. They played all three previous matches against Arnold under French coach Hervé Renard, avoiding defeat with one victory and two draws. Arnold's memories against the Saudis remain tied to results in which he simply could not break their resistance.

The circumstances differ this time, yet Arnold goes into his fourth meeting with Saudi Arabia under pressure to deliver a positive result with Iraq. The Lions of Mesopotamia still have work to do to reach the semi-finals, while Saudi Arabia enter the match having already sealed their passage to the next round.

Arnold wants to end his negative record against the Saudi national team. Saudi Arabia want to keep their "Gulf Cup 27" journey rolling on high morale. The previous encounters return to hand Saudi Arabia a psychological boost before the opening whistle, and they leave Arnold facing a fresh test that may decide whether he can finally change the picture that has followed his meetings with the Saudis.