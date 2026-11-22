Carlos Espi has established himself as one of Real Madrid's most influential attacking options this season, continuing to make the most of the minutes he gets off the bench and proving his ability to make the difference at decisive moments, as he showed once again against Celta Vigo in La Liga
The young striker's goal sealed a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday evening and handed the Spanish giants three precious points in the 13th round of the competition. It completed the hosts' comeback. Madrid now have nine straight victories and a perfect record at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.
Speaking after the match, Espi said: "I get goosebumps, and it is hard to explain how much the fans love me. I will give everything I have for all the Real Madrid fans and for this club." It was his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu. His previous three had all come away from home.
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For the 21-year-old, it was a long-awaited dream come true: "It is a day I have dreamed about a lot. We were excited to come back here and play in front of all the Real Madrid fans. It is a day I have always dreamed of, and I am very happy." He's determined to seize every chance the coaching staff give him, however many minutes he gets: "I try to do everything the coach asks of me. I will give everything I have for this club, and I will make the most of every minute he gives me. And if I can help the team, so much the better."
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Espi admitted Celta had made them work for it: "It was a difficult match, but we managed to win it. Things do not stop here, because we have another battle in the Champions League. There are two days left to prepare for the game, and we will go there to win."
He was keen to stress the collective effort too, insisting every player shares responsibility for results, whether they start or come on.
He added: "Our aim is for us all to be together. There are 23 or 24 of us, and we all have to pull in the same direction, and that is what happened today. The players who came off the bench entered the game with great focus on winning, and we succeeded."
The supporters got a special mention, with Espi crediting their backing with helping drive the team to victory: "The fans are amazing. They support us from the first minute, and today they pushed us hard towards the win. Our stadium must be an impenetrable fortress, and we must not allow points to be dropped here."
Espi now has 4 goals in all competitions, from just six shots on target. According to the website of radio station Cadena SER, he tops the list for goals scored off the bench in Europe's big five leagues this season, ahead of every rival. That's an exceptional return from limited opportunities.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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