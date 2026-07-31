Days after calling time on his international career, Sadio Mane touched down in Portugal to join up with Al-Nassr's camp. The Senegalese star is now fixed on his new mission with the club ahead of the opening-round clash against Al-Fateh in the Roshn League.

Mane linked up with the squad in Portugal as part of Al-Nassr's build-up to the new 2026-2027 season.

Al-Nassr's official accounts on "X" celebrated their forward's arrival, posting pictures of the moment he landed alongside a welcome message under the slogan "Abu Amna", the nickname Mane has picked up and which has become a distinctive mark for him among the club's supporters.

His arrival at the yellow camp comes less than a week after he announced his retirement from international football with Senegal, a decision he made following his country's exit in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup against Belgium. Mane made clear at the time that he had no plans to walk away from the game altogether. He wants to pour everything into his career with Al-Nassr.

One by one, the club's foreign stars continue to trickle into the Portugal camp, gearing up for a run of friendlies before the season kicks off in earnest. Al-Nassr open their Saudi Roshn League campaign against Al-Fateh in the middle of next August.