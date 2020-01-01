'From Super Eagles to Super Chickens' - Fans fume at Nigeria capitulation vs Sierra Leone

The three-time African giants threw away a 4-0 lead at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to share the spoils with the Leone Stars in a shocking 4-4 draw

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their frustration after the Super Eagles threw away a four-goal advantage as Sierra Leone secured a 4-4 draw in Friday's qualifier.

Goals from Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen gave Gernot Rohr's side a 4-0 lead at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, but they surrendered the lead in the second half.

Article continues below

Kwame Quee inspired Sierra Leone's fight-back just before the break as Al-Hadji Kamara's double and a goal from Mustapha Bundu completed the comeback for John Keister's side in the second 45 minutes.

More teams

The result left fans disappointed and they have questioned the performance of the the three-time African champions.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Me as an arsenal fan watching my fellow Nigerians whining about Super Eagles going from 4-0 to 4-4. #NGASLE



Rohr | Iwobi | Balogun | Okoye | Chukwueze pic.twitter.com/acOyfUn8KR — Peace Adikpe (@Psolyn1) November 13, 2020

Super Eagles match tonight is perfect description of what happens whenever Nigerians think they have arrived. — Olóyè. (@oloye__) November 13, 2020

So Super eagles went from 4:0 to 4:4 and they also gave them 4 minutes extra time!! Opor opor!! 4 meta is a metaphor!! #NGASLE pic.twitter.com/i2QRDklc79 — Sapphire™🔥💡 (@_just_sapphire) November 13, 2020

Super EAGLES in the 1st half vs Super Chickens in the 2nd half 🤣🤣 #NGASLE pic.twitter.com/1NnZqGJCd7 — Radio Friend (@ogunmilorokenny) November 13, 2020

The Super Eagles were acting like Goliath, but Sierra Leone came back twice as tall



I think Messi is the motivation for the Nigerian team because their bottling game is 🔥

#NGASLE pic.twitter.com/MSwvFxlEC2 — Idris Elba (@idris_elbar) November 13, 2020

Super eagles went from 4-0 lead to 4-4. I already said it’s Music and entertainment industry that’s taking us to the world. Others Dey embarrass us — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) November 13, 2020

This result is the outcome of training sessions with Sports Minister, Amaju Pinnick and Deputy Governor of Edo State. #NGASLE #Afcon2022Q — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) November 13, 2020

How Super Eagles take bottle this match is beyond me. From 4-0 to 4-4

Awon hoodlums pic.twitter.com/siru0ckLg4 — 🇳🇬🇳🇬 D-man 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Blues_Dman) November 13, 2020

Big shame on these overhyped chickens called Super Eagles — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) November 13, 2020

Let it be known..



The super Eagles bottled a 4-0 lead under Buhari's administration. — Oyiga Micheal (@Nsukka_okpa) November 13, 2020

Nigeria Super eagles went from 4-0 lead to 4-4. I already said it’s Music and entertainment industry that’s taking us to the world. Others Dey embarrass us — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) November 13, 2020

4-4. Wawuuuuuuuu. The NFF must’ve bet on this game cause WTF is this? — Young Sugar Daddy Skip (@KingSkip01) November 13, 2020

Big shame on these overhyped chickens called Super Eagles — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) November 13, 2020

Y'all still watch super eagles play 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I guess you just want ruin your day — Elozino (@marookah1) November 13, 2020

As far as I'm concerned we lost that match to freaking Sierra Leone. Maybe we should just end super eagles cos I don't know what that was. — That Hybrid Guy (@Zuronye) November 13, 2020

Super Eagles na just Jersey, vibes and inshallau! Nothing more! — 𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐊𝐄 𝐀𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐰𝐚 '𝑺𝒆𝒖𝒏 ● (@Xieun) November 13, 2020

From 4-0??



Did Buhari and His Government takeover from Rohr and #SuperEagles in the Second half??



#NGASLE — Temitayo Ponle (@temmyponle) November 13, 2020

It's Unbelievable.

Leone Stars🇸🇱 Were trailing behind by 4 goals to 0 in just 29 minutes played. It's ended,👇

Super Eagles🇳🇬 4-4 🇸🇱Leone Stars

Well done boys.

💚🤍💙🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱🇸🇱 pic.twitter.com/bPv0MtG4FA — MistaSaloneBoy (@mistasaloneboy) November 13, 2020

How will you expect Super Eagles not to disappoint you when the country itself is a disappointment on its own.



The country situation is affecting them i think. — #SARSMUSTEND (@Official_Korede) November 13, 2020