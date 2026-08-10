Capital is tightening its grip on football, and private equity is playing a bigger and bigger part. Takeovers at clubs such as A.C. Milan, Chelsea and Olympique Lyon show investment firms increasingly view international football as an attractive growth market.

In the newsletter Cleats & Cashflows, we examine that shift. We look at the strategic opportunities it creates, but also the risks that come with growing financial investment in football. This edition is the final chapter in our Milan mini-series, which consists of four blogs.

This time, the focus is on the Oaktree period. How does an investor specialising in distressed debt run one of Europe’s biggest football clubs? And how are Inter trying to move from debt-driven growth to a more financially sustainable model?

When Oaktree took control of Inter, the first job was obvious: work out exactly what the fund had inherited. Suning’s eight-year era did not end with a negotiated sale or a planned handover. The club landed in Oaktree’s hands because Suning could no longer repay its debts and the creditor exercised its right to the club.

The ownership group had put a total of more than €500 million of its own money and loans into the club. In the end, very little value remained for Suning. The group walked away with a heavily written-down stake in Inter, without being able to sell the investment in the normal way.

That takeover followed a familiar pattern in investments in financially distressed companies. An investor puts money into a company in financial trouble, often in exchange for a relatively high fee. If the company then fails to refinance its debts, the lender can ultimately take control.

Despite the financial problems, Inter appealed to Oaktree. The club have a globally recognised brand, a rich history, a huge following and remain relevant on the sporting stage. It was a fairly classic example of how an investment in a financially distressed company can end.

There were clear similarities with what had happened across the city. Six years earlier, Elliott Management took control of AC Milan after Li Yonghong could no longer meet his financial obligations.

Important differences remained, though. Elliott chose a far more active approach. The fund put money into Milan again and tried to rebuild the club financially and organisationally. Milan were eventually sold to RedBird in 2022.

Oaktree appear to be taking a more patient route. The fund is focused less on a quick overhaul of the club and more on financial stability, refinancing the debts and preserving Inter’s value over the long term.

That contrast between the two ownership models will be explored in more detail in the final part of this mini-series. For Oaktree itself, the takeover marked a major shift. An investor normally focused on companies and organisations facing major financial problems had suddenly taken charge of one of Europe’s biggest football clubs. The fund already had some experience in football through French club SM Caen, which it took over in 2020. But Inter operate on a completely different scale.

Even so, the financial market reacted with striking calm. Inter’s €415 million in bonds remained largely stable in value in May and June 2024. The creditworthiness of those loans also remained unchanged according to the rating agencies. That matters because it shows the financial markets saw little added risk in the transition to Oaktree.

Credit markets grasped it quicker than much of the football media. Oaktree’s takeover did not trigger a financial crisis, it brought greater stability. Uncertainty over the club’s financing eased and a professional investor used to handling large debts and financial risks took charge.

The clearest sign of Oaktree’s stabilising effect arrived in 2025: Inter were able to refinance their debts at 4.52%, causing annual interest charges to fall sharply.

Ultimately, the core idea behind the Suning model failed. The ownership group assumed sporting success would eventually produce enough commercial growth to carry the heavy debt burden. The trophies did arrive. Revenues did not rise quickly enough to cover the costs and debts tied to that model.

The financial turnaround

The financial consequences of the switch to Oaktree are clearest in the figures for the 2024/25 financial year. They show a club finally making a profit again from day-to-day activities, while still carrying the financial legacy of the Suning era.

The profit and loss account now looks healthy and sustainable. The balance sheet still needs more work.

Income and expenditure

Inter generated record revenue from their main activities in 2024/25 of around €551 million according to Swiss Ramble’s calculation. According to the club’s own figures, revenue came to around €567 million.

That gap is mainly down to the way transfer income and other additional income are treated. Revenue rose by around €144 million compared with the previous year. That amounts to growth of around 35%.

Broadcasting revenue made the biggest contribution. It rose to around €265 million, an increase of about 50%. The long Champions League run and participation in the World Cup for clubs delivered the main extra income. According to the available figures, the World Cup for clubs portion generated around €31 million in one-off income.

At the same time, that underlines how volatile this source of income can be. UEFA payouts depend heavily on sporting performance and participation in European competitions. That makes this income less predictable than commercial income or income from owning a stadium, for example.

Matchday income rose above €100 million for the first time and reached around €104 million. According to Swiss Ramble’s calculation, that includes around €4 million in season-ticket income. The club’s annual accounts do not.

One night against Barcelona did plenty of the heavy lifting. The Champions League semi-final alone is said to have generated around €14 million. That set a new Italian record for revenue from a single match. Commercial income also grew, reaching around €160 million. A stronger sponsorship base and greater international visibility drove that rise.

The shirt deal with Betsson, reportedly worth around €30 million a year, became the biggest shirt sponsorship agreement in the history of Italian football. At the same time, Inter extended their partnership with Nike until 2031. According to the available information, that agreement guarantees a fixed annual fee of more than €20 million. With performance bonuses, the total value in the coming seasons could rise towards €30 million a year.

On the cost side, wage costs climbed to around €253 million. That is about €26 million more than a year earlier. Bonuses paid to players and staff because of sporting success explain an important part of that increase. More importantly, revenue grew much faster than wage costs.

Inter’s accounting costs for players also fell sharply. When a club buys a player, that transfer fee is not booked as a cost all at once. The amount is spread across the length of the contract. Those annual costs came to around €61 million, compared with €96 million a year earlier. Four years earlier, that figure still stood at around €137 million.

As a result, the relationship between squad costs and revenue improved considerably. If we add wages and player costs together, total player costs come to around €314 million.

Set against UEFA-adjusted revenue, €551 million in core revenue plus an average of €36 million a year in transfer profits over three years, the ratio came to around 53.5%. That is comfortably below UEFA’s 70% limit.

Even in a less favourable scenario, with revenue falling back to around €500 million, the ratio at about 58.6% would still be manageable. That points to a much healthier cost model than during the peak years of the Suning era.

The final result perhaps tells the clearest story. Inter posted a net profit of around €35 million. More importantly, profit from normal operations came to around €69 million, even before income from transfers.

That distinction matters. Under Suning, transfers often acted as a financial emergency fix. The club sold players to cover structural losses from day-to-day operations.

Under Oaktree, profit increasingly seems to come from the football club itself rather than from selling valuable players. Transfers no longer have to plug the losses. Day-to-day operations are starting to become sustainable on their own. One small caveat remains: we only have a few years to test this trend. Even so, the current figures point to a hopeful financial future for Inter.

Balance sheet

Despite the return to profit, Inter’s balance sheet still shows the scars of the previous ownership period. Equity was still negative and came to around -€12 million. That was, however, a significant improvement on around -€100 million a year earlier.

Part of that improvement came from the net profit, the conversion of owner loans into equity and around €52 million in new money that Oaktree put into the club.

Maurits Linders

Chart: development of Inter’s equity

Total debt tells a similar story of gradual recovery. The trend is clearly positive and total liabilities have fallen from their highest level. Even so, the absolute sums remain substantial relative to Inter’s equity. That underlines how much debt was built up during the Suning era.

Maurits Linders

Chart: development of Inter’s total debt

In short, income and expenditure are recovering faster than the balance sheet. Inter are no longer making structural losses, but the legacy of years in which sporting success was largely funded with borrowed money has not fully disappeared.

Cash flows

The money Inter generated from day-to-day operations improved considerably in 2024/25. The club reported cash flow from day-to-day operations of around €107 million. That is almost certainly one of the strongest results in the club’s recent history.

Swiss Ramble puts it at around €146 million. The difference comes from the way various costs are included. In the lower figure, around €6 million in depreciation on other assets, €35 million in interest paid and around €10 million in taxes paid are included, among other things.

That gap matters. Before interest and taxes, the football club generated a lot of money. After paying interest and taxes, a good deal less was left.

Still, the improvement is substantial. Higher income from UEFA, more matchday income, commercial growth and lower player costs finally meant day-to-day activities were generating serious money too. Unlike in previous years, Inter no longer had to rely mainly on transfers or financial backing from the owner to keep the model going.

At the same time, spending on infrastructure is rising. Inter are said to have plans to invest around €100 million in modernising the training complex and other key facilities.

That fits with Oaktree’s focus on improving the club’s assets and creating long-term value. It marks a shift from investing only in the squad to investing in the club as an organisation. The same thinking also plays an important part in the San Siro project, which will be discussed in the next part.

Even so, Inter still spent around €46 million more in cash than came in overall. Around €49 million in new capital from Oaktree largely covered that shortfall. That also shows where the remaining tension lies in the model: day-to-day operations have improved sharply, but the club’s financial position still needs support.

The overall picture is therefore a nuanced one. Inter are making a profit again from day-to-day activities, generating a significant amount of money, reducing their debts and posting much better financial ratios.

Yet the balance sheet still carries the consequences of the previous ownership period. The turnaround has started, but the job of reducing the debt burden further is not finished.

The stadium, the sale and the future

Inter’s future now turns on three closely linked issues: development of the new San Siro, the point at which Oaktree eventually sell their stake, and the quality and sustainability of the club’s income. The stadium is the clearest opening to create additional value over the long term.

In September 2025, Milan’s city council approved the sale of San Siro and the surrounding area to Inter and AC Milan. The two clubs are planning a new stadium there with around 71,500 seats as part of a larger development project.

The plan includes a modern stadium designed by Foster + Partners and MANICA. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Banco BPM and BPER Banca are among those involved in the financing.

For Inter, the case for a new stadium is fairly simple. The club still do not own their stadium and therefore face a structural disadvantage compared with many top clubs in the Premier League. The current San Siro is iconic, but its age, the municipal ownership structure and outdated commercial possibilities all limit the income Inter can generate from it.

As discussed in the earlier part of this Milan mini-series, the stadium has, among other things, the following limitations:

Limited opportunities for luxury and corporate packages

A limited number of VIP and corporate seats

Little scope to link commercial activities and property to the stadium

Fewer opportunities to make money outside matchdays

Limited opportunities to generate income from the stadium name

Those are major factors in the modern football economy. Football Benchmark’s RevPEPAS metric, revenue per event per available seat, shows the gap clearly:

AC Milan: €40

Inter: €41

Juventus (peak in 2018/19): €73

Real Madrid: €124

PSG: €137

The issue is not a lack of fans or a weak brand. Both Milan clubs regularly draw crowds of more than 70,000. The issue is the infrastructure.

A modern stadium could deliver exactly the sort of stable income large professional investors value highly: luxury seating, corporate packages, stadium naming, catering, concerts and other non-matchday events.

That fits a broader trend in European football. More and more clubs want to own their stadium so they are less dependent on unpredictable income from television and sporting performance. Even so, the stadium also creates a dilemma. The project could cost more than €1 billion and would probably need to be funded through a mix of own money and loans.

For a club still trying to repair the debt burden from the Suning era, that matters enormously. A new stadium can raise the long-term income ceiling significantly, but it can also create a new debt burden before the old one has been fully reduced.

The new San Siro – three options

Right now, Oaktree effectively have three strategic options. The first is to act as a passive owner. Oaktree could stabilise the finances, refinance the debts, maintain sporting performance and then look for a buyer relatively quickly.

That does not seem especially likely, though. With that approach, Oaktree would not be able to build an important share of the future stadium value into the club’s value themselves. That would make Inter less attractive to potential buyers and would probably also lower the eventual sale price. In short, value would be left on the table.

The second, and probably most logical, option is to prepare the stadium project for the future. In that scenario, Oaktree do not necessarily have to finance and complete the stadium themselves. Above all, they need to make sure the project becomes credible and workable.

That means securing the necessary political approvals, moving the planning forward, working out financing options, reducing uncertainties and making sure the stadium project is advanced enough for a future buyer to invest in it with confidence.

That distinction is crucial. A buyer who takes over Inter with a credible and advanced stadium project already in place is not just buying the current club. He is also buying the future profitability growth built into that project. Greater certainty around the stadium therefore makes the club more valuable, because future income becomes more predictable and more expandable.

Because of that, the relationship with AC Milan also becomes strategically important. RedBird have a major interest in helping the project move forward, because infrastructure is an important part of their own investment strategy for Milan.

For RedBird, the stadium is primarily a growth engine, a way of sharply increasing the club’s recurring income. For Oaktree, it is primarily a way of increasing Inter’s value and making the eventual sale more attractive. Their interests are not exactly the same, but they are closely aligned enough to make progress together. Both owners need certainty over the infrastructure to make the next step in the value development of their clubs possible.

For more insight into RedBird’s infrastructure strategy at AC Milan, I refer to my earlier article on RedBird’s approach at AC Milan. The joint approach also makes the project more financially feasible.

Inter and Milan can share the costs of construction, infrastructure, financing and operation. As a result, each club has to put less money on the table than if they were developing a stadium separately.

For Inter, that matters especially because of the debts from the Suning era that are still on the books. A shared stadium reduces the financial pressure that a fully owned stadium would place on the club’s financial position.

The third option is to become full owners of the new infrastructure themselves. Oaktree could then help finance it and oversee the construction through to completion. A project of more than €1 billion, however, brings significant political, construction, financial and execution risks. Italian bureaucratic procedures can also delay the timetable considerably.

For an investor focused on financially distressed companies and normally working to a certain investment period, tying up capital in such a project for seven to 10 years is probably far from ideal. Oaktree are more likely to do what they do best: reduce uncertainty and make sure a future buyer is willing to pay significantly more for Inter.

The stadium strategy should, incidentally, be viewed with some nuance. Research into investment in football stadiums in the Premier League shows expansions of existing stadiums often go hand in hand with better sporting performances in the years that follow.

That relationship is less clear with completely new stadiums. It does not weaken the project’s financial logic. It simply shows we should not assume a new stadium automatically leads to more trophies.

Still, the broader economic logic remains strong. More stable and recurring income from a stadium increases the financial room a club have to invest in their squad. And because there is a strong long-term relationship in European football between spending levels and sporting success, better infrastructure could in time also increase Inter’s sporting potential, on and off the pitch.

That distinction also matters directly to Oaktree’s eventual sale of the club. Seen in that light, the valuation of more than $1 billion mentioned by the Financial Times should probably be viewed more as a lower bound than a ceiling, especially if certainty around the stadium increases in the coming years.

Even so, one important caveat remains: the quality of the current profit. The 2024/25 financial year was historic financially, but part of the result came from income that can fluctuate sharply and may not return every year. Think of the income from the World Cup for clubs, the long Champions League run and income from transfers.

Giuseppe Marotta himself has indicated that future profitability still depends on participation in the Champions League and on transfer income. Inter’s financial model is therefore clearly healthier than during the Suning era, but the club are not yet fully insulated against sporting setbacks.

A new stadium will not remove that dependence entirely, but it can make the income base far more stable and varied. And perhaps that is the biggest lesson from Inter’s modern financial history: football clubs can try to speed up success with borrowed money, but infrastructure and recurring income are what ultimately provide lasting financial resilience.

Conclusion: the price of success

Inter’s profit is genuinely earned, but financing also made it possible. First future income was sold in 2017, then again in 2022, then refinanced again in 2025. In the end, the creditor even became the club’s owner in May 2024.

The lesson is not that football clubs should abandon ambition. Ambition is essential in football. The lesson is that ambition without a financial buffer can become dangerous. When spending rises faster than recurring income and future income is used to pay for today’s success, control slowly shifts away from the club.

Suning brought sporting success. But the price was structural dependence on external financing. Inter’s trophies and titles were real. So were the debts behind them.

In modern football, the way a club is financed is no longer just a financial choice. Ultimately, the way a club handles money and debt can even decide who owns the club.