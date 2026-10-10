From Saudi Arabia to Portugal: Waleed Al-Farraj continues his attack on Ronaldo

Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Farraj has renewed his criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo, this time taking aim at the Al-Nassr captain over his recent crisis with the Portugal national team.

On Saturday, the disciplinary council of the Portuguese Football Federation announced it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Ronaldo after he left the camp during the last international break, 24 hours before the match against Denmark.

The council also handed the Al-Nassr captain a provisional, non-automatic suspension and classified the case as "urgent". It is the first official punishment pending the conclusion of the investigation and the final sanction.

Al-Farraj seized on the decision in a post on his official X account, writing: "An important lesson, no one is above the system".

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This is not the first time the Saudi media figure has gone after the Portuguese star. He had already criticised Ronaldo's conduct, most notably when he missed several matches midway through last season in the Roshn League.

Back then, Al-Farraj launched a sharp attack on Ronaldo, insisting no player is bigger than the Saudi league project whatever his name may be. The outburst followed the Portuguese star's objection to Al-Hilal's deals in the winter transfer market.

Pedro Proenca, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, has meanwhile made clear he wants Ronaldo back with the national team during November's international break, despite the current suspension.