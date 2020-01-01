From relegation to PSL champions: The highs and lows of Bidvest Wits

The club may have been sold but its rich history will remain, including the successes and failures

One of 's oldest clubs, , is in the process of being sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi, and the Limpopo-based businessman aims to change its name and relocate the club to Venda.

While their former CEO Raymond Hack is adamant the team will be back in top-flight football soon, what's clear at this stage is that the club will no longer exist beyond the current season.

Goal takes a look at the highs and lows of Bidvest Wits, who were formed in 1921.

The highlights

The golden era: 1970s to 1980s

The majority of South African teams were formed by businessmen with deep pockets but this wasn't the case with the Clever Boys, who were formed by Wits University Representative Council, and worked extremely hard to see the club campaign in the top-flight in 1975 hence the nickname 'The Students'.

This was soon after the formation of the likes of and and Wits actually stood their ground against these big giants - but at the time, the Students were already a big team having been together for years prior.

Their first major title came three years after their promotion to the elite league - beating Chiefs in the Mainstay Cup final.

Wits added a second title in the form of BP Top 8 in 1984, again getting the better of Amakhosi to take their tally of trophies to two in a very short space of time in the professional ranks.

The Braamfontein-based side appeared to enjoy playing Chiefs because their fourth major title again came at the expense of the Glamour Boys in 1985; this time in the JPS Knockout Cup.

The 1970s and 1980s period was a successful one and at this point, teams started taking notice of who Wits really were - and there was a sense of respect among those who competed against them in various competitions at the time.

1985 NSL top goalscorer comes from Wits

When the National Soccer League was introduced in 1985, Wits were part of the teams that campaigned in the revamped professional division in the country.

They would finish sixth against teams with depth and quality at the time such as Chiefs, and Giant Blackpool, among others.

What's impressive is that the league's top goalscorer at the end of that season came from Wits.

Scottish striker Frank McGrellis topped the goalscoring charts with 29 goals, and this was a huge success for the team and a highlight because not too many players expected that to happen.

Peter Gordon - The club's inspirational leader

After breaking into the first team in 1987, the legendary defender stole the limelight with his form for the club and was at times ranked among the best defenders in the country.

Gordon remains a special player to the Students not only because of his leadership skills and dedication to the club for 13 years.

He remains the player with most club appearances (415) as he hardly missed a game for Wits between 1987 and 2000 when he finally retired from playing - a truly inspirational leader.

Despite being a natural defender, Gordon is also the club's all-time goalscorer with 45 goals; the record that is yet to be broken by any of Wits' attackers to date.

Trophy-laden spell under Hunt

The appointment of Gavin Hunt brought change to the club and awoke the sleeping giant.

While it took Hunt some time to deliver silverware, the fact that Wits were always in the top three at the end of every season until his first title - the 2016 MTN8 trophy - was impressive

This was followed by a historic maiden league title at the end of the 2016/17 season, and this point, Wits were unstoppable under Hunt.

Hunt would deliver what remains Wits' last major trophy in the form of Telkom Knockout Cup in 2017, bringing the club's trophies in the era to three.

Wits can still add a fourth with Hunt in charge as they are in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup but what would be the club's proudest moment in the last 12 months would be reaching the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The lowlights

Relegation from the PSL

Wits became a bottom-of-the-table club in the late-1990s through to the mid-2000s when they were relegated from the PSL.

It was during Roger de Sa's tenure - his first two seasons as a coach - that Wits finished third and fourth, in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

However, the club failed to build on that little success as they surrendered their top-flight status after finishing 16th during the 2004/05 campaign.

Wits returned to top-flight football the following season and struggled to replicate the same form that made them finish among the top four teams until Hunt's arrival.

Unable to keep the best players

Wits started losing their best players to big teams a long time ago - the likes of Bradley Carnell, Stanton Fredericks, Rowen Fernandez, Manqoba Ngwenya, Moeneeb Josephs, Sifiso Myeni and Tefu Mashamaite are some of the players who left the club for greener pastures.

This move crippled their progress and made it difficult for the team to challenge for trophies while other teams were shining.

Wits struggled to replace these quality players - and perhaps the reason it took them 96 years to win their first league title.

Reluctance to buy players

Lately, Wits, despite having the financial muscle to buy top players through their sponsor Bidvest, appeared reluctant to spend.

They have had to rely mostly on free agents to keep the team competitive.

But credit must go to Hunt for his eye for talent and ability to revive the careers of these players who were deemed surplus to requirements at some of the country's big clubs.

This includes the likes of Elias Pelembe, Moeneeb Josephs, Darren Keet and most importantly, Daine Klate, who were all influential in helping Wits win their first league title.