From Orlando Pirates to Sekhukhune United bench - Why Mabasa is struggling for game time?

- Mabasa at Sekhune for a season-long loan
- Pirates loanee has struggled for game time
- Truter explains why Mabasa is finding it hard
WHAT HAPPENED: Truter insists Mabasa's positional rivals have been playing well, and it is the reason the Pirates man has not been getting more chances.
Truter further mentioned Tlotlo Leepile who has also been struggling for game time at Sekhukhune and stated the players need to be patient.
WHAT HE SAID: It is just about the performance. The guys that are playing have been doing well," Truter said as quoted by Far Post.
"[Chibuike] Ohizu has been scoring and he continues. Tashreeq [Morris] came on and he also gave a good performance but Tshego is a good professional.
"I can't fault [Mabasa] for anything but he is up for selection, but he is also a case of the guys in his position performing so he has to be patient.
"There is also Tlotlo Leepile [who is struggling with game time], there are guys in his position that are performing. But after [a loss against Cape Town City] you have to look at what changes you can make to the playing personnel.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mabasa was deemed surplus to Pirates requirements and sent to Sekhukhune United for a season-long loan. At Sekhukhune, Mabasa has played 13 matches - most from the bench, scoring two goals and providing an assist in the process.
The Kempton Park-based team are chasing a top-eight finish and are currently seventh on the Premier Soccer League table with 27 points.
WHAT NEXT: Mabasa hopes to be involved when Sekhukhune play Royal AM on Saturday in a Premier Soccer League match.
