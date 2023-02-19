Ex-Orlando Pirates strikers coach Scott Chickelday insists he loved his time at Bucs and cannot work for rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Chickelday was brought in to improve Pirates' attack

He is a free agent after completing his contract

Chickelday explains why he cannot work for Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Chickelday completed his short-term deal with Pirates a few days ago.

In the brief time he worked with the Pirates forwards, he was lauded for improving the attacking department.

Chickelday has brushed off suggestions that he might consider coaching the Sea Robbers' bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

The strikers coach hinted he may be back at Pirates in the future after initially revealing he enjoyed working with coach Jose Riveiro.

Backpagepix

WHAT HE SAID: "It depends. I don’t think the Orlando Pirates supporters would be happy, they would lynch me if I went back to join Kaizer Chiefs," Chickelday told iDiski Times.

"Oh, just like I said, my heart and everything’s with Orlando Pirates at the minute. So Orlando Pirates are very much my only target.

"Look, who knows? I might be back out there soon. I don’t know yet. So we’ll see; but it was, like I said, a great experience, a fantastic club, and not just a fantastic club, but a fantastic culture.

"I was made to feel so welcomed by everyone in my time there. And as I said, it is a place that I would like to come back to."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates coach Riveiro will hope his forwards can stick to what Chickelday coached them for the team to stand a chance to earn a Caf Champions League spot.

The Buccaneers have won MTN8 this season and are in the race for the Nedbank Cup after beating minnows All Stars in the Round of 32.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Pirates will be on Saturday, February 25, against Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby.

Bucs lost the first meeting by a solitary goal and will be keen to avenge the loss.