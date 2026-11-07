Hossam Hassan's exit from the Egypt job came as no surprise. It followed a string of crises and disputes swirling around the coach and his brother Ibrahim Hassan, the team's director, running from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco to the 2026 World Cup, by way of fallouts with some of the team's stars and a personal crisis that reached the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt.

The twins' troubles began at the Africa Cup of Nations. Hossam Hassan took aim at the match schedule, arguing his side had not been given enough rest and that the trip from Agadir to Tangier hurt the players' preparation. He pointed out that Senegal received an extra day of rest before the semi-final.

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Ibrahim Hassan then ramped up the criticism. He slammed the Egypt squad's accommodation in Tangier, calling it closer to a "boarding house" than a hotel fit for a tournament the size of the Cup of Nations. He also objected to Egypt being forced to travel to Casablanca for the third-place play-off against Nigeria.

Hossam Hassan clashed with Moroccan journalists too, bristling at questions about his performance and his comments on the organisation. He branded one question impolite and disrespectful.

The police crisis at the World Cup

The crises followed the team to the United States during the 2026 World Cup. A video clip went viral showing Ibrahim Hassan in a heated argument with a member of the Dallas police inside the squad's hotel.

The row escalated into a physical scuffle between Hassan and the officer, sparked by someone trying to reach one of the players for a photo, before the police announced the matter was over. Hossam Hassan later said the affair was finished and that the team accepted the police's apology.

The clash with FIFA

Egypt went out against Argentina in the round of 16, beaten 3-2. Hossam Hassan rounded on the officiating, protesting at a disallowed goal from Mostafa Zico and a penalty that went unawarded in the final minutes.

He went further still, questioning the integrity of the decisions and suggesting FIFA wanted Argentina and Lionel Messi to stay in the tournament.

Salah and El Shenawy

Then came the Mohamed Salah controversy. His substitution against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last September fuelled questions over his relationship with Hossam Hassan, not least when the captain sat out the following match.

A public row with Al Ahly followed. Hassan described their goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy as having been "finished" at an earlier point in his career, prompting the club to issue an official statement that branded the remarks an overstep against their keeper.

Personal problems and media intervention

Recent months brought personal crises involving Hossam Hassan's two wives, with the details spilling into the media and dragging in the Supreme Council for Media Regulation.

Last September, the council urged the Egyptian Football Association to deal with the fallout. It also moved to block publication of the family disputes, before ruling on 4 November to ban Hossam Hassan himself from appearing in the media.

Egypt had handed Hassan a contract extension until 2030 in September. Yet on Saturday the Egyptian Football Association announced the end of his tenure and that of his coaching staff, appointing Ali Maher as the new manager.

The association said the decision "came after a review of the events and circumstances witnessed in the recent period, which negatively affected the positive image of the team and its stability".