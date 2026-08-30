From Miami to Spain: Messi surprises his fans with a special appearance alongside his sons

Last April, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi followed in the footsteps of many of his fellow professionals and became the new owner of Catalan club Cornella.

Now the Argentine has appeared in the club's green and white shirt alongside his sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

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Cornella posted the pictures of Messi with his sons on their account on X, writing: "Leo Messi and his family are getting ready to start the season. From Cornella to the whole world, the number of those who wear green like him is growing, eager to begin this great challenge. Come on, Cornella."

At the age of thirty-nine, the Argentine keeps dazzling everyone with Inter Miami. He scored four goals in their crushing 7-1 win over Montreal.

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