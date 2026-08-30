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Inter Miami CF v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

From Miami to Spain: Messi surprises his fans with a special appearance alongside his sons

Inter Miami CF vs Atlanta United
Inter Miami CF
Atlanta United
Major League Soccer
UE Cornella
L. Messi
US
Spain
Argentina

The Argentine star continues to dazzle everyone with Inter Miami

 Last April, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi followed in the footsteps of many of his fellow professionals and became the new owner of Catalan club Cornella.

 Now the Argentine has appeared in the club's green and white shirt alongside his sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Cornella posted the pictures of Messi with his sons on their account on X, writing: "Leo Messi and his family are getting ready to start the season. From Cornella to the whole world, the number of those who wear green like him is growing, eager to begin this great challenge. Come on, Cornella."

At the age of thirty-nine, the Argentine keeps dazzling everyone with Inter Miami. He scored four goals in their crushing 7-1 win over Montreal.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums


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