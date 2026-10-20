The relationship between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona has been transformed. The two clubs have gone from a bitter feud that raged for years to a close partnership, and they meet today, Tuesday, in an eagerly awaited encounter and an exceptional footballing spectacle at the Parc des Princes.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the two clubs have become inseparable partners within the European Club Association, formerly known as the European Professional Football Leagues, whose activities Barcelona have returned to taking part in.

Joan Laporta and Nasser Al-Khelaifi traded accusations and disputes for years. Now they trade embraces. There is even talk that the Catalan club's president could take up the vice-presidency of the association at the general assembly scheduled for next season, following Barcelona's return to the fold of the Union of European Football Associations.

Things reached breaking point during the 2016-2017 season. Until then, the rivalry between the two clubs had been limited to attempts to recruit certain players, among them the Brazilian Marquinhos.

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In November 2016, Barcelona announced the ending of their relationship with Qatar Airways, the club's main sponsor at the time, and the signing of a deal with the company Rakuten, thanks to the friendship between Gerard Piqué and Hiroshi Mikitani.

Barcelona's president at the time, Josep Maria Bartomeu, had continued the policy of Sandro Rosell, who concluded the sponsorship agreement with the Gulf emirate. But he realised the club's fans were uneasy about the partnership and decided to end it. The decision did not please Qatar, and consequently did not please Paris Saint-Germain.

That same season, the two sides met in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain swept aside their visitors Barcelona 4-0 at the Parc des Princes, before the Catalan side turned the tables in the return leg at the Camp Nou, achieving a historic victory by a score of 6-1.

Al-Khelaifi expressed severe anger at his players, and also at the performance of the referee Aytekin, saying: "The result should have been different".

The following summer, the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" ran a front page with the headline "It's time for Verratti", after an agreement with the Italian midfielder in Formentera, where Bartomeu was also spending his holiday.

That front page angered Al-Khelaifi, who linked it to a move by the Barcelona president. He did not merely refuse to allow the player to leave: he renewed his contract and demanded that he end his relationship with his agent Donato Di Campli, who had declared, in an attempt to pile on pressure for his client's transfer: "Verratti is the Emir's prisoner".

Quietly, Paris Saint-Germain were preparing an extremely painful retaliatory response. Shortly afterwards they paid the value of the release clause in Neymar's contract, amounting to 222 million euros, following secret meetings with the player's father in Sao Paulo and Majorca.

Neymar at the time was, without doubt, one of the best players in the world, and the clear heir to Lionel Messi within Barcelona. His departure caused a great shock to the Catalan club, as well as paving the way for the decline of its empire in the years that followed.

The cold war between the two clubs ran on for years, with some less heated episodes along the way. Among them was the move of Xavi Simons, one of the most prominent promising talents in the La Masia academy, to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

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Then the conflict flared up again in 2021, during the electoral campaign for the Barcelona presidency, when news reached Laporta, who was still a candidate despite being the favourite to win, of a move by the French club to sign Messi.

Laporta exploited that news to compare the philosophy of the two clubs, saying: "We are a club owned by its members, whereas they are a state-owned club".

He also cast doubt on Al-Khelaifi's ability to sign the Argentine star, adding: "I don't know if they can afford this deal, as I've been informed they are incurring heavy losses".

In response, Al-Khelaifi replied that Messi's contract was ending in June, and that the player was free to negotiate with any party he wished. The matter ended, for whatever reasons, with the Flea moving to Paris.

That episode followed a direct meeting between Laporta and Al-Khelaifi at the Parc des Princes, during the Barcelona president's first trip in his second term.

The atmosphere was charged and the tension clearly palpable. The conflict between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona was not limited to Messi, either. It extended to Lamine Yamal too, after the Parisian club in 2024 dangled an offer worth 200 million euros to sign him.

Whether the offer officially reached Laporta's office was never clear, but the Barcelona president acknowledged the arrival of news of Paris's interest in the player, naturally through his famous agent Jorge Mendes.

Everything began to change a little over a year ago, when Laporta began gradually distancing himself from the European Super League project. On 8 October 2025, he embraced Al-Khelaifi on the balcony of the Cavalieri hotel in the Italian capital Rome, where the Barcelona president attended the official gala dinner of the European Club Association at its invitation, then decided to remain in the association.

That handshake between the two men marked a decisive turning point. The two clubs have since worked to strengthen their relationship, even in matters relating to the transfer of players between them.

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In January 2026, Dru Fernández moved to Paris after reaching an agreement with the French club. It was among the moves that most angered Hansi Flick since he took over the coaching of Barcelona, given the special standing the player enjoys with the German coach.

Rather than entering into a new confrontation, Laporta and Al-Khelaifi agreed that Paris Saint-Germain would pay a slightly higher amount for the deal, reaching 8 million euros instead of 6 million, the value of the release clause, to avoid showing any public dispute between the two clubs.

A similar scenario played out during the summer, when Luis Enrique called Ferran Torres and informed him of his interest in signing him, before Paris Saint-Germain asked Barcelona's permission to begin negotiations. Those talks ended in an agreement worth around 50 million euros.

The Parc des Princes today, Tuesday, will stage a new scene reflecting the great transformation in the relationship between the two clubs. Al-Khelaifi and Laporta will exchange an embrace in the main stand, as they did in Rome a year ago.

After years of conflict and disputes, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have become close friends.



