From MDC to Caf Champions League: Mosimane to throw Mamelodi Sundowns' Mkhuma into deep end

The 19-year-old will be making giants steps from playing in a developmental league to Africa's premier club football competition

coach Pitso Mosimane says he is ready to introduce midfielder Promise Mkhuma to Caf football after the teenager was recently promoted to the first team.

Following some good performances with the Sundowns reserves in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC), Mkhuma earned himself a promotion to the first team on a five-year deal last week.

However, Mosimane said he would be patient with the midfielder if he struggles to cope up with the demands of professional football.

"Promise has done very well. He has proved that he deserves my attention and made sure that I look at him. The free-kicks have been good. Let's put him in there and see how he handles it," Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

"If he struggles we will help him. Remember he is moving from playing in the MDC to playing in the Champions League. It's a big stage.

"Probably we should say that other teams can look at him but let's first test it and if he's ready we keep him or give him another year of growth."

Mosimane could give Mkhuma some game time when the Caf Champions League resumes at the quarter-final stage.

Mkhuma's experience with the national Under-20 team could have handed him a bit of international football familiarity although the Champions League level is much higher.