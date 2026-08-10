From La Masia to the Bernabéu: Cucurella says Real Madrid are the greatest in Europe

Spain's Marc Cucurella has opened up on his move to Real Madrid, insisting that pulling on the shirt of the Spanish giants marks an exceptional moment in his career, even though he cut his teeth in Barcelona's academy, "La Masia".

Fresh from passing his medical, Cucurella went through his first training session under manager José Mourinho before delivering his opening words as a Real Madrid player.

Speaking in comments carried by Marca newspaper, Cucurella said: "It is a source of pride. I think few people can say they have worn this shirt. We have watched great legends. It is a club with a great history, and the biggest club in Europe."

He added: "Being here today is a privilege and an honour, and above all a reward for all the effort I have put in throughout my career. I have waited a long time, and it felt like it took a long time, but I am here now."

Cucurella recalls Real Madrid nights

For years, the Spanish full-back watched Real Madrid's historic moments from the outside. Now he gets to live them in the white shirt.

He said: "As a spectator, I saw all those magical nights, the comebacks at the Bernabéu, and all the Champions League titles the team has lifted."

"As a player, and as a child starting to play football, it is very difficult to turn down the chance to play for a club like this," he continued. "The opportunity came to me and I did not hesitate for a moment. Getting the chance to live it from the inside and take part in it is a very big responsibility, but it is also a beautiful and important challenge."

Cucurella's impression of Mourinho

Turning to his early days under José Mourinho, the full-back described the atmosphere the Portuguese has created as a positive one.

He said: "A lot of confidence and spontaneity. We have to do on the pitch what we are good at, and above all enjoy ourselves. I think what we all want is to win and to have a great year."

Getting to know his new teammates has clearly delighted him too. "I was already excited to get to know my teammates," he said. "I spoke with some of them after they sent me messages. It has been a very good start."

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