From his Bafana Bafana job hanging by the thread, in a flash, Broos gets flowers from SA legends Tovey and Mabizela

Bafana Bafana legends have teamed up to shower coach Hugo Broos with praise following Tuesday’s heroics.

Last Friday, Broos' Bafana future looked bleak

But he managed to secure Afcon qualification for the team

He has suddenly become a darling of Bafana legends

WHAT HAPPENED? Broos helped South Africa qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations following a 2-1 victory over Liberia on Tuesday. The victory came on the backdrop of a horrible showing by Bafana last Friday when they blew a 2-0 lead to be held 2-2 by the Liberians.

That draw at Orlando Stadium placed Broos’ job at great risk, with talk that he was on his way out amid angry fans baying for his head. The coach himself gulled the rumours by refusing to attend to his media duties last Friday.

But as soon Bafana secured Afcon qualification, Broos is now a darling of Bafana legends, after some were highly critical of him.

WHAT FISH SAID: “This is a fantastic achievement,” ex-Bafana defender Mark Fish told Sowetan Live. It's not Bafana's fault that the group had only three teams.

“The most important thing is that the coach fulfilled his promise of taking the team to Ivory Coast. We were a bit apprehensive that they may not get a win in Liberia but they did, so the coach has done really well.

“The coach has his own favourite players and he's never been scared to stick with them. Fair enough, those players have delivered for him, kudos to him for not allowing the public opinion to influence him.”

WHAT TOVEY SAID: “It has been a rough road, it has not been a plain sailing road,” said 1996 Afcon-winning captain Neil Tovey.

“But he [Broos] has met his mandate ... even Safa themselves would tell you that. I suppose they are on track. They have qualified for Afcon.”

WHAT MABIZELA SAID: “Getting to Afcon is a great step... this will lay a good foundation,” former Bafana skipper Mbulelo Mabizela said.

“The qualification will strengthen the bond between the players and the coaching staff. So, in a nutshell, the coach has delivered.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riding high from Afcon qualification, a confident Broos has already boldly indicated that “kill me” if his men do not get to the tournament’s knockouts. For a coach who was battling to preserve his job a few days ago, placing his head for chopping is an indication of how things have suddenly turned.

Another test awaits Bafana at Afcon as they will be out to prove they did not qualify for Afcon by fluke. It will be South Africa’s first major tournament under Broos.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? Now having qualified for Afcon, Bafana's last Group K match against Morocco in June will be a dead rubber.

It is a match they will use as part of their Afcon finals preparations.