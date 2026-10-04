From exclusion to the captain's armband: Bellingham announces the birth of a more fearsome version

Jude Bellingham is no longer merely a rising star in the sky of world football. He has begun to knock on the doors of glory early, producing against Croatia one of his most complete performances in an England shirt. Talk of his potential to join the greatest players in history is no longer an exaggeration.

Just one year ago, his place in England's plans hung in the balance. Thomas Tuchel left him out of the Three Lions squad in October 2025, amid questions over whether he would even make the World Cup, with the German coach insisting he would grant the Real Madrid man no special treatment as a big star.

Bellingham quickly overturned every expectation. He booked his place in the World Cup squad, then became one of the tournament's most prominent names, finishing as England's top scorer with seven goals as his side reached the semi-final and claimed third place.

If that run proved Bellingham is a world-class player, what he did against Croatia confirmed he is moving to an entirely different level, according to "BBC Sport".

The Real Madrid star had a direct hand in four goals during England's 7-0 rout of Croatia in Rijeka, scoring once and setting up three more. His exceptional display made him the focal point of the attack from first whistle to last.

His influence went beyond the technical side. Bellingham wore the captain's armband in the final minutes following Harry Kane's exit, proving once again that he carries a leadership presence beyond his age and experience.









He can become one of the greatest players

That performance prompted Roy Keane, the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland star, to raise the ceiling even higher. Keane told "ITV": "Bellingham can become one of the greatest players of all time".

He added: "He is currently an incredible footballer, and he possesses a complete package of skills: power in running, accuracy of passing, and the ability to threaten the goal. And as his level develops, I think we will see more and more of him in the future".

Matt Upson, the former England defender, reckoned Bellingham has become the ideal man to fill the playmaker role, the "number 10", in the national team's future.

An impact that goes beyond scoring goals

What sets Bellingham apart is not limited to his attacking numbers, a point Keane also stressed, insisting the player's impact shows even when the ball is nowhere near his feet.

He explained that Bellingham is "brilliant at dealing with the ball", but his movement and dedication off it lift the level of his teammates. The presence of a player of this stature, one who turns out for Real Madrid and delivers week after week, gives the rest of the squad extra motivation.

Ian Wright, the former England forward, praised the physical and attacking side of the display too, pointing out that Bellingham never stops surging forward, forever trying to get into the penalty area.

Wright said the player "was present in everything", thanks to his physical abilities, his technical skills and his constant movement. He appears inside the box time and again, in places where defenders struggle to mark him.









Bellingham writes a new record

Alongside his goal, Bellingham laid on three assists, becoming the first player to provide three assists in a single England match since Trent Alexander-Arnold against San Marino in November 2021.

It also marked the first time Bellingham had been directly involved in more than two goals in a single England match.

England's attacking quartet shared the spotlight on a historic night. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice apiece, while Anthony Gordon grabbed a goal and an assist.

Kane notched his 89th international goal, underlining once more his importance to the side, before coming off 20 minutes from the end and handing the armband to Bellingham.

Tuchel: you have to rise

Thomas Tuchel was among the first to spot the striking development in Bellingham's level, confirming the player really does look as though he has moved to a new stage.

The England coach said: "Yes, it looks that way at the moment, and this is always essential. You cannot stop at a certain level, you have to develop and strive to reach the next level, otherwise the other teams will catch up with you and overtake you".

Tuchel pointed to the changes he made after the disappointment of the World Cup, handing a number of players, Bellingham among them, greater responsibility within the team.

Saka: happy to have him with us

Bellingham was not the only one to catch the eye. Bukayo Saka produced a strong display and scored twice, the first of them teed up directly by the Real Madrid star with a precise cross.

Saka praised his teammate after the match, saying: "He was amazing, he deserved the player of the year award, and he also deserved to be the man of the match. He produced an exceptional performance. I am happy to play alongside him, and happy to have him in the ranks of the England national team".

As Bellingham cements his place as one of the most important figures for both Real Madrid and England, the signs are clear. His ambition is no longer simply to reach the top but to stay there for a long time. The player left out of the national team's plans a year ago is now a potential captain, a top-class playmaker, and a star in whom the biggest names in English football see the makings of one of the greatest players of his generation.



