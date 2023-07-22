From dusty ABC Motsepe League to MLS: Mailula credits Mamelodi Sundowns legend Sapula for grooming him

Major League Soccer-bound Cassius Mailula has opened up about his stint in the ABC Motsepe League and how it made him the player he is today.

Mailula reveals the coach who showed faith in him

He mentions Sundowns legend as his mentor

Mailula is set for a move to the MLS

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns announced that Cassius Mailula is set to make a move to the MLS where he is expected to play for Toronto FC. However, the 21-year-old did not have smooth sailing on this path to being a regular in Masandawana's first team. He had stints in the ABC Motsepe League and he credits Orlando Pirates and Sundowns legend Godfrey Sapula for steering him towards the right direction.

WHAT WAS SAID: "For me to go to the ABC Motsepe League was actually good. The coach that helped me to see this as an opportunity for growth is coach Godfrey Sapula. He is the one that actually brought me to the club also. Sapula is one person that actually believed in me and saw the talent in me," Mailula was quoted as saying by FarPost.

"He told me that you might not be doing well there in the first team because it is tough, ‘come here and work hard and grow from what you experienced from the Diski Challenge team'," Mailula added.

AND WHAT MORE: "I think it has shaped me into the person that I am and the player that I am. It has shown me that I have to have a lot of strong character and humility to respect the game. Because it’s not easy, It’s tough. Going there at M Tigers was actually a great opportunity for me because I was able to understand everything.

"Things that are happening in the ABC Motsepe League, it’s not easy, it’s actually a tough league. To play two seasons has actually helped me a lot. I will always be grateful to coach Godfrey for helping bring confidence in myself and to tell me that it doesn’t matter which league I am playing at," he explained.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula will become the third South African player to move abroad in this transfer window. He follows in the footsteps of Olwethu Makhanya, who snubbed Sundowns in favour of a move to MLS side Philadelphia Union while former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana joined Romanian Liga I club FCSB.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sundowns are expected to make an announcement on the imminent departure of the Bafana Bafana attacker.