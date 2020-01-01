From considering hanging up his boots to setting the SPL alight - Geylang International ace Chris van Huizen at the peak of his powers

The winger has been setting the Singapore Premier League alight and is seemingly in the form of his life

There's no denying ’s Christopher van Huizen has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2020 campaign. With two goals in three SPL games and being a starter in all of them, the former starlet is well on his way to achieving his pre-stated target of five goals this season.

With things looking up, many had tipped the flying winger for a national team call-up, before the season was brought to an abrupt pause by the developing COVID-19 situation. However, things weren’t always like this for the Eagles’ number 22, who at one point came close to hanging up his boots.

Following a disappointing two-year stint at in which he played just 441 minutes across the entire 2018 season, Chris had become disillusioned, and found himself not enjoying playing quite as much as he used to. Many of his 16 appearances in 2018 were off the bench, and the winger had found it difficult to produce his best form in such a limited timeframe.

More teams

As such, the then 25-year-old considered bringing his career to a premature halt, with an eye on furthering his studies and eventually completing his coaching badges. However, it was a call from Noor Ali at Geylang which convinced him to give football one last shot.

And what a shot it’s been.

With a league-high 10 assists in the 2019 SPL campaign coupled with a solitary strike against Balestier Khalsa, the winger took the league by storm, reminding many of the prodigious talent he had shown himself to be back at Tampines and the Lions XII.

He ended the 2019 campaign having started 21 matches, notching 12 direct goal contributions in the process. He was on the pitch for a full 1,948 minutes, playing over four times as much as he did in that much-maligned season with Home.

It wasn’t enough to earn him a fifth Singapore cap, but he was selected for centralised training, which was a huge step for a player who almost dropped out of the game just a year prior.

Now 27, van Huizen appears to be at the peak of his powers and has continued his fine form from last season into the 2020 campaign. His coach Noor Ali, a former winger himself, has described van Huizen as “the best crosser of the ball” he’s seen in the league, and has repeatedly stated his belief that Chris can get back in the national team fold. High praise indeed and from a well-respected member of the local football community.

This campaign, van Huizen has taken the phrase “hugging the touchline” to the next level, operating very wide on the left flank and playing further up the pitch than he has in previous seasons. His impact on the Geylang side is visible, with the tricky wideman helping to drag defenders out of position and creating space down the middle for the likes of creative midfielders Barry Maguire and Panagiotis Linardos.

It’s been interesting to see how opponents have tried to deal with Chris. Some have opted to press him tightly and close him down, creating space in the centre of the pitch for the aforementioned midfield technicians to exploit, while others have chosen to keep their shape defensively and not be sucked out towards the flank.

However, as van Huizen demonstrated emphatically by plundering two goals against , neither is an exceptionally wise choice.

With Geylang sitting pretty in second place in the embryonic SPL table, this could be a huge season for both Chris and the Eagles collectively, as they eye a return to continental football for the first time in over a decade.