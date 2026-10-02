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Bayern Munich v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter-FinalGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

From Ancelotti to Zidane: salary map in the world's national teams revealed

C. Ancelotti
L. de la Fuente
Z. Zidane
J. Klopp
X. Hernandez
T. Tuchel
L. Scaloni
J. Jesus
R. Rangnick
M. Pochettino
India vs Brazil
India
Brazil
Friendlies
France vs Italy
France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands vs Serbia
Netherlands
Serbia
Greece vs Germany
Greece
Germany
Portugal vs Norway
Portugal
Norway
Spain vs Czechia
Spain
Czechia
Argentina vs Burkina Faso
Argentina
Burkina Faso
India
Brazil
France
Italy
Netherlands
Serbia
Greece
Germany
Portugal
Norway
Spain
Czechia
Argentina
Burkina Faso

A stunning gap and major surprises

A coach's worth stretches well beyond plans and tactics, yet the numbers tell their own story. The salaries of national team managers reveal a striking gulf at the top, with Italy's Carlo Ancelotti sitting well clear of his nearest rivals.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", citing Germany's "Bild", lifted the lid on what a host of national team coaches earn. Ancelotti tops the lot on an annual salary of 10 million euros with Brazil, making him the best-paid coach at international level.

Jürgen Klopp slots into second. The German pockets 7 million euros a year from the German Football Association, a full 3 million euros adrift of Ancelotti.

Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino takes third on 6.8 million euros with the United States, with Thomas Tuchel just behind on 6 million euros a year at England.

Fifth place goes to Spain's Luis de la Fuente, who earns 5 million euros a year with his national side. Portugal's Jorge Jesus comes sixth on 4 million euros.



Zinedine Zidane sits seventh, banking 3.6 million euros a year from the French Football Association. Spain's Xavi Hernández is eighth on 3 million euros with the Netherlands.

Rounding out the top ten are Argentina's Lionel Scaloni and Austria's Ralf Rangnick, in ninth and tenth respectively.

The gap at the summit is stark. Ancelotti stands alone, 3 million euros clear of Klopp in second, a chasm that lays bare the financial divide between the men running the game's biggest nations.

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