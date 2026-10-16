Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al Okhdood v Al Hilal : Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

From Al-Qadsiah: Al-Hilal legend breaks Salem Al-Dawsari's historic record in Roshan

S. Al-Dawsari
Y. Al Shahrani
Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah vs Abha
Al Qadsiah
Abha
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"The Tornado's" record is shattered

An Al-Hilal legend has broken the all-time record held by his former team-mate Salem Al-Dawsari, the current captain of "the Boss", in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Qadsiah saw off visitors Abha 2-1 on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Left-back Yasser Al-Shahrani featured for Al-Qadsiah in that game, coming on for Ivorian Ali Diabate, who picked up an injury in the 27th minute.

That appearance, and the win that followed, made Al-Shahrani the player with the most victories in the history of the Saudi Roshn League in the professional era, according to "Al-Arabiya" channel. The tally stands at 213 matches.

The 34-year-old drew level with fellow legend Salem Al-Dawsari, who has also racked up 213 wins in the history of the Saudi Roshn League.

Most of those victories came with Al-Hilal. Al-Shahrani joined them in 2012 from Al-Qadsiah and stayed 13 years before returning to the Eastern Province club in 2025.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google