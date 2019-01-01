From Ajax Cape Town trauma to Mamelodi Sundowns champion - Lebusa

The 27-year-old defender is in his second season with the Brazilians where he is a regular. He talks about how he came through tough times in the PSL

defender Mosa Lebusa says staying positive is how he managed to pick himself up following what he calls a “traumatic” experience of being relegated from the Premier Soccer League ( ) with Cape Town.

The central defender-cum-left-back joined Sundowns from Ajax at the beginning of last season, winning the PSL title in his first term with the Brazilians.

That was not before he had captained Ajax to their demotion from the top-flight.

While he appeared headed to ply his trade in the National First Division, Sundowns threw a lifeline at the player who has also muscled his way back into the national team.

“Everyone has their ups and downs in life or in their careers; it’s the way life is. I got relegated with the team that I captained and it was traumatic,” Lebusa told Independent Media.

“The next moment, I won the league [with Sundowns] and here I am today representing my country.

“I’m very proud and I’ve been working very hard. Here I am and I can’t ask for more. It is all about staying positive in difficult situations.

“It is about weathering the storm at that particular moment. Difficult times don’t stay forever but they are there to make you stronger.”

Lebusa has appeared in all Sundowns’ six league matches and three Cup games, scoring two goals in all competitions so far this season.

He has also been a regular in the Caf where he has gained experience playing in Africa and in the process attracting the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

Enjoying good form appears to have left Lebusa dreaming big for both club and country.

“I want to continue working hard and win more trophies. Helping my country to qualify for the Afcon and the World Cup will make me happy,” he said.

The Free State-born player is expected to start for Sundowns when they host in a league match on Wednesday.