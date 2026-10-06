Gibraltar have emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the international break. Six matches without defeat have taken them to second place among European sides in current form, behind only Spain.

Spain face Croatia this Tuesday evening looking to extend a long unbeaten run of their own. Gibraltar remain a world away from such numbers, yet they boast the longest current European unbeaten streak after "La Roja", according to the newspaper "Marca".

This run followed a brutal spell. Gibraltar had suffered 12 straight defeats and gone 15 matches without a single win.

That misery ended last June, when Gibraltar thrashed the British Virgin Islands 4-0 in a friendly, before repeating the trick with a 4-1 win over the Cayman Islands.

Next matches CRO UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ESP

During the September break, Gibraltar drew 0-0 with Sao Tome and Principe in a friendly, then held Andorra to the same scoreline, before a 1-1 draw against Malta in UEFA Nations League D.

They finished the run in the best possible fashion, beating Liechtenstein 2-0 in their last friendly.

Wiseman is the secret

Coach Scott Wiseman is the man behind this remarkable turnaround.

Born in Kingston upon Hull, Wiseman represented England Under-20s three times before deciding to play for Gibraltar, where he won 38 caps before retiring.

He managed both the men's and women's national teams for a spell, then took charge of the men's senior side last June.

Wiseman said at his unveiling: "It is a great honour to be appointed head coach of the Gibraltar men's senior team. Representing Gibraltar, first as a player and then as a coach, has been the greatest honour of my career."

He added: "I am excited about the opportunity ahead of me, and I am fully committed to helping our players continue to develop and compete and to make Gibraltar proud on the international stage."

Arsenal player steals the spotlight

Gibraltar lean mostly on players from the domestic league, but James Scanlon is one of the most notable exceptions.

Born in Leicester in 2006, Scanlon came through the Manchester United academy before Arsenal signed him last summer for their reserve team.

He has represented Gibraltar since the youth ranks. In March 2024, aged just over 17, he became the youngest player ever to feature for the senior side under former coach Julio Ribas.

A winger by trade, Scanlon has scored six international goals so far, the last of them in the draw against Malta.

"We are gaining confidence and applying our style of play," Wiseman said, confirming that his ambitious target is to end the year without defeat.

Two Nations League matches remain, against Andorra and Malta, during November's international break.

Will Gibraltar become the surprise of the Euros?

The run has caught the attention of fans. The account "The European Football Express" wrote on "X": "Gibraltar being on a six-match unbeaten run is not something I ever imagined I would write! And the question now: will they be the dark horse at the next European Championship?".

Gibraltar's official account replied: "I think you are pointing to the answer."

These results have turned Gibraltar into one of the most intriguing sides in Europe. Right now, only Spain can top them for form.