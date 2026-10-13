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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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From a penalty to a goal: a controversial refereeing incident in the Al-Ittihad v Shabab Al-Ahli clash

Al Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Al Ittihad
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
AFC Champions League Elite
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

Was the referee's decision correct?

Al-Ittihad's AFC Champions League Elite clash with Shabab Al-Ahli turned on one refereeing call, with a possible penalty at one end becoming a goal at the other.

The Saudi side welcomed the UAE outfit to the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday for their second match of the league phase.

Sardar Azmoun put Shabab Al-Ahli ahead inside seven minutes. The Iranian owed it all to Guilherme Bala, who skipped past more than one defender before squaring the ball into an empty net.

Al-Ittihad's players swarmed the referee the moment the ball hit the net, demanding he go to the video technology. Their claim: a penalty for the hosts in the build-up to the opener.

The video technology room took a look. The referee stood by the goal and waved away the penalty appeal, ruling there had been no foul.

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