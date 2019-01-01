Friday's PSL Review: Maritzburg United hold Bloemfontein Celtic in thriller, SuperSport United edge Bidvest Wits

The 2019/20 Premier Soccer League action continued on Friday night and Goal reviews two matches

SuperSport United defeated 1-0 in a match which was played at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg.

The visitors threatened first when Bradley Grobler's shot hit the side netting a few minutes into the encounter between two former champions.

The Clever Boys grew in confidence as the game progressed and they managed to test international Ronwen Williams in the SuperSport goal.

Gift Motupa, who recently scored four goals in the Caf Confederation Cup match, unleashed a shot from range which was comfortably saved by Williams.

The score was 0-0 at the interval following a tightly contested encounter.

Phathutshedzo Nange was introduced by Wits coach Gavin Hunt at the beginning of the second half as the hosts looked to break the deadlock.

However, the Matsatsantsa defence stood firm with Dean Furman working tirelessly in the midfield - protecting the backline.

The two teams launched late attacks in search of a late winning goal and it was the visitors, who scored in stoppage time.

Sipho Mbule was the hero as the young midfielder sealed SuperSport's 1-0 win over Wits with a late header in stoppage time.

As a result, SuperSport moved up to the third spot on the league standings, while Wits slipped down to the fourth place.

Meanwhile, Bloemfontein were held to a 2-2 draw by in a game which took place at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

There were no goals in the first half as the teams created chances which they failed to convert and the score was 0-0 during the half-time break.

An enthralling second half followed as the visitors opened the scoring and it was the in-form striker Sera Motebang, who found the back of the net.

The Lesotho international netted his third goal in as many league matches just before the hour-mark to make it 1-0 to Celtic.

The momentum was with Celtic and they doubled their lead through Siphelele Luthuli with less than 10 minutes left on the clock.

Article continues below

However, Maritzburg never lost hope as they pulled one back when Daylon Claasen netted from the spot-kick to make it 2-1 in stoppage time after the hosts were awarded a late penalty.

The late comeback was completed when Judas Moseamedi grabbed another stoppage-time goal for Maritzburg to ensure that the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

The entertaining draw saw Celtic and Maritzburg climb up to the seventh and eighth spots, respectively, on the league standings.