Friday's PSL Review: Black Leopards frustrate SuperSport United, Maritzburg United humble Cape Town City

The Premier Soccer League action continued on Friday and Goal reviews two matches which were played on the night

secure a narrow 1-0 victory over in an encounter which was played at Cape Town Stadium.

Both teams adopted an offensive approach and they created goal-scoring opportunities in the first half.

However, Maritzburg striker Thabiso Kutumela and City marksman Kermit Erasmus were both guilty of missing chances.

Kutumela made amends on the stroke of half-time when he scored from a spot-kick to make it 1-0 to Maritzburg after the visitors were awarded a penalty.

The hosts introduced Roland Putsche and Shaquille Abrahams at the beginning of the second half as they looked to restore parity.

However, Benni McCarthy's men were frustrated by the Team of Choice's defence which was solid and compact for the better part of the second half.

Ultimately, Maritzburg ran out 1-0 winners on the night after containing City in the latter stages of the encounter.

The win took Maritzburg to the seventh spot on the league table, while City moved down to 11th place.

Meanwhile, Black fought back to hold SuperSport United to a 2-2 draw in a match which took place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The two teams attacked each other from the start and it was the home side who broke the deadlock through Aubrey Modiba.

The former under-23 international scored following a good team move to make it 1-0 to SuperSport just after the half-hour mark.

However, Leopards restored parity a few minutes before half-time when Chris Katjiukua netted from a corner-kick to ensure that the first half ended with the two teams locked at 1-1.

The hosts applied some pressure on the visitors after the restart and they restored their lead in the 61st minute.

Promising midfield maestro Jamie Webber set-up his teammate Thamsanqa Gabuza, who made it 2-1 to SuperSport with a good finish.

However, Leopards never lost hope as they were awarded a late penalty which was converted by Pentjie Zulu to ensure that the game ended in a 2-2 draw on the night.

The draw saw SuperSport and Leopards climb up to fifth and 11th spots, respectively, on the league standings.