Friday's Cosafa Cup Preview: Lesotho and Zimbabwe battle for third place, South Africa face Malawi in plate final

The 2019 Cosafa Cup action will continue on Friday and Goal previews two matches which are scheduled to be played in Durban

The first match of the day will be between Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the third/fourth-place playoff encounter.

Lesotho's Likuena's hopes of reaching the final for the first time since 2000 were crushed by Botswana, who secured a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Black playmaker Tshwarelo Bereng is Lesotho's dangerman, and he will be keen to help Likuena finish third.

Lesotho will face a wounded Zimbabwe side, whose hopes of winning their third successive title were dashed by Zambia's Chipolopolo on Wednesday.

Chipolopolo defeated the Warriors 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 stalemate in a semi-final clash between the two Southern African giants.

Khama Billiat and Evans Rusike, who both netted in a quarter-final clash against Comoros, will be eager to play an important role in helping Zimbabwe overcome Lesotho.

Lesotho and Zimbabwe have clashed 20 times with the Warriors recording 14 wins compared to Likuena's one victory, while five games have ended in draws.

The second match of the day will be between and Malawi in the plate final.

South Africa's Bafana Bafana secured their first win in this year's tournament when they defeated 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in a plate semi-final match on Tuesday.

Luther Singh scored his second goal of the competition against Uganda and the highly-rated striker will be keen to inspire Bafana to victory, which would see the four-time Cosafa Cup winners finish fifth.

South Africa will take on a confident Malawi side, who recorded a 2-1 victory over Comoros in a plate semi-final match on Tuesday.

The Flames will look to Frank Mhango, who is the top goalscorer in the tournament having netted three goals, and he has the ability to inspire his nation to victory over Bafana.

South Africa and Malawi have met 11 times with Bafana registering eight wins compared to the Flames' one victory, while two games ended in draws.