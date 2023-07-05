Newly-appointed Swallows FC coach Steve Komphela has suggested all was not well at Mamelodi Sundowns as he explained why he left the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Komphela was surprisingly announced as Maswaiswai coach on Sunday, taking over from Musa Nyatama who has been demoted to the assistant coach role. He left a void in the Sundowns technical team as head coach Rhulani Mokwena could now be forced to look for another first-team coach.

Komphela’s Sundowns contract had expired on June 30 but there was an option to extend it by a further year. With questions still lingering over the 56-year-old’s abrupt departure, Komphela has disclosed the reasons why he left the Brazilians.

WHAT KOMPHELA SAID: “My contract with Sundowns was three years plus one, the year of an option,” Komphela told IOL.

“But with the head coach [Rhulani Mokwena] wanting his own people, you got a feeling you are not going to be part of the plans going forward. Thus, the Swallows adventure became appealing.”

AND WHAT MORE? Komphela justifies why he accepted a one-year contract at Swallows, instead of a long-term deal.

“Short-term contracts are part of football,” he said. “Even those who sign a 10-year contract, there’s no certainty. It could work both ways – because you want to impress you can complete the year with aplomb and get it extended.

“With a long-term contract, the danger is that it fills you with hope that you have a job, whereas a short-term one says you don’t have a job after this and work hard to pull off a miracle.

“You have to be realistic and acknowledge that you do not have a three-year term to be slow in your process of making a change. So, the impact has to be immediate but unfortunately in football, you don’t get that.”

“The team has not performed to the best of their expected abilities in the past season so we have to improve where we are at and there are a few things that have a direct impact on that. I have to do my SWOT [strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats] analysis quickly and urgently and get a move on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana fans are anxiously waiting to see who will replace Komphela at Sundowns. Reports so far suggest Mokwena could elevate Michael Loftman from the set-play coach role to be his assistant.

On the other hand, with Komphela having become his own man again, he would be keen to make Swallows successful and prove he is still a big coach in South African football. The experienced coach has already outlined his plans to challenge Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates for trophies. Having a good run at the Birds would also make him show that he was not a joyrider at Masandawana.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOMPHELA? The Swallows trainer has already begun his new job and took over from where Nyatama had started when they began pre-season last week.