Sky report that Borussia Dortmund made an offer for El Mala in Cologne last week. It went no further than that. The key details: a base fee of 26 million euros, plus eight million euros in easily achievable bonuses and a further eight million euros in more difficult-to-achieve bonus payments. The total package could therefore have been worth between 34 and 42 million euros.

According to Sky, Dortmund's offer only caused irritation at FC, and the side who finished 14th in last season's Bundesliga are said to have rejected it immediately. Hardly surprising given the recent history in the El Mala case.

FC had already approved an offer worth around 50 million euros from Brentford for the 19-year-old, but shortly afterwards El Mala himself turned down the English club. Since then, one thing has been clear from FC's side: any interested club must pay a transfer fee at least in the region of the 50 million euros offered by Brentford if they want to sign the Germany Under-21 international.

Do Borussia Dortmund want Said El Mala as an Adeyemi replacement?

Whether El Mala stays in Cologne for another season or still moves this summer remains open. According to Sky , the dribbler would in principle be open to a move to Borussia Dortmund, but Dortmund would have to improve their offer significantly. The runners-up are known to need a replacement in attack for Karim Adeyemi, who has departed for Barcelona, and El Mala would be close to an ideal fit.





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Meanwhile, a stay at FC, where he is still under contract until 2030, is said to be an absolutely realistic scenario for El Mala. "He is here, is a 1. FC Cologne player and gives everything every day. We had another long conversation yesterday: he throws himself into everything, knows exactly what the issues are that he wants to work on. That's what he is doing at the moment and you can see that he is involved in every duel and is doing his defensive work," Cologne coach Rene Wagner stressed to Sky, underlining that his star player fully identifies with the Billy Goats.

Will Said El Mala stay at 1. FC Cologne for another year?

Wagner said El Mala gives "no impression that anything else is on his mind. And if something does come up, we can sit down and talk," leaving the short-term future open. Alongside Borussia Dortmund, English clubs in particular are said to be looking into a move for El Mala, with Liverpool and Newcastle United recently mentioned as interested parties.

Cologne signed the youngster from Viktoria Cologne in 2024, but initially loaned him back to the third-division side for another year. Last season was therefore El Mala's first in the Bundesliga, and he played a key role in Cologne staying up with 13 goals and five assists in 34 league matches.