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Jeroen van Poppel

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Fresh data leak hits Ajax: club make urgent appeal to fans

Ajax

Ajax have once again been caught up in a data breach, the club confirmed in an email to supporters. This time, the leak did not come from the Amsterdam club itself but from CEVA Logistics, an external company Ajax work with.

Several other companies have also been hit by the incident at the logistics firm. For now, there is still no clarity over the exact scale of the breach and, according to NOS, CEVA cannot currently confirm that no personal data have been stolen.

Ajax say certain sensitive data were not involved in the incident in any case. Those include payment details, bank account numbers, credit card details, usernames and passwords.

Even so, the club are urging fans to be extra cautious in the coming period. They want supporters to stay alert to possible phishing messages sent in response to the data breach.

Ajax have now reported the incident to the Dutch Data Protection Authority. An investigation is still under way to establish exactly which data were affected and what the consequences are.

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The breach also affects supporters who recently ordered something from the Ajax fanshop. CEVA Logistics handle deliveries and returns for the Amsterdam club's webshop.

Because of the incident, orders and returns may be delayed. How long the disruption will continue is still unclear.

March brought another data breach for Ajax. It then emerged that the club itself had been affected by a security flaw that made it possible to steal season tickets and lift stadium bans, among other things.

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