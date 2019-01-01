Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

It's a do or die fixture for both teams as it promises excitement galore and perhaps even tears at the end for some

There’s just one game to go in the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race, and are on the verge of retaining the trophy, but only if they can overcome on Saturday.

Masandawana recently opened a two-point lead over as they overcame in midweek, and are firmly in the driver’s seat, despite the PSL’s appeal still hovering over their heads.

Nonetheless, a victory for Sundowns will make the happenings in the boardroom inconsequential and ensures that Sundowns walk away with a record ninth PSL title. But it will not be easy as Ea Lla Koto too are fighting for something.

Stars are currently 14th on the league table just a solitary point above a , who are languishing dangerously at the bottom.

With the Team of Choice resurgent and desperate for survival, the Bethlehem-based outfit will need to pull off a major upset in order to guarantee their safety in the top-flight.

Game Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, May 11 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be televised on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Head coach Nikola Kavazovic will certainly rely on some of his most trusted campaigners to trouble Sundowns.

One player in particular that he is likely to count on is Harris Tchilimbou.

The Congo attacker is the club’s top scorer with six goals in the league, and he along with Eleazar Rodgers will have an important role to play as Stars search for goals.

However, a blow is the suspension of defender Simisani Mathumo.

The Botswana international was instrumental in Stars’ draw with and his absence will leave a major hole in a defence which has conceded a whopping 46 times this season.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have battled bravely through a highly congested schedule, but they will need to push themselves one last time on Saturday.

Mosimane is likely to field a star-studded line-up, putting trust in his most experienced campaigners to do the business.

In addition, all eyes will be on Lebohang Maboe, who leads the Sundowns goal scoring tally with eight goals and he will rely on the support of playmaker Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane.

Sundowns have only failed to score on eight occasions this season, allotting 39 goals, and they will look to take full advantage of Stars’ defensive woes.

The Tshwane giants have also just lost one of their last five games away from home and they will hope to keep that record intact heading into arguably the biggest match of their campaign to date.

Match Preview

While Sundowns are certainly favourites in terms of form, history is also not on the side of the Free State outfit.

Of the previous 28 games played, Stars have won just twice with Sundowns winning 18. The last time Stars won a match against Sundowns was back in 2011.