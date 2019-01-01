Free State Stars relegated from the PSL, Maritzburg United into the play-offs

Ea Lla Koto finished 16th on the PSL standings and this means they will now be campaigning in the National First Division next season

have been relegated from the Premier Soccer League following their 1-0 defeat to on Saturday afternoon.

Ea Lla Koto needed to at least get a point against the Brazilians to qualify for the promotion/relegation play-offs, but Pitso Mosimane's men were just too strong on the day.

The Bethlehem-based side spent the better part of the 2018/19 season battling in the bottom half of the table.

Coach Nikola Kavazovic had already given up on beating relegation after saying that he was already preparing for the play-offs, but his team wasn't able to achieve this goal.

This is the second time that Ea Lla Koto will be playing in the National First Division since the inception of the in 1996.

In the 2005/06 season, Stars were relegated to the NFD after finishing 16th on the PSL standings.

They bounced back two seasons later after gaining promotion from the NFD and finished fifth upon their return to top-flight.

Meanwhile, survived automatic relegation on the final day after drawing 1-1 away to FC.

This means they still have an opportunity to save their top-flight status against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Royal Eagles.

The promotion/relegation play-offs will kick-off on Wednesday, May 15 2019 with the last fixture pencilled June 1.

With Cape Town having taken the matter involving TTM to court, it's unclear if the play-offs will go ahead as planned.