Free State Stars defender Nyiko Mobbie’s proposed transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns not done

Goal spoke to the talented full-back's agent as the Brazilians look to beef up their defence ahead of the new 2019/20 season

Despite media reports suggesting defender Nyiko Mobbie has joined , the deal is not yet finalised.

According to Mobbie's agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International, the two clubs are still working on finalising a few issues, with the player keen to leave Stars after the club's relegation from the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“It’s not concluded. Yes [it is promising that he will join Sundowns],” Makaab told Goal.

Goal previously reported the Brazilians were keen to sign the versatile defender, with the player having been linked ad .

According to media reports, Mobbie has joined the reigning PSL champions despite the player facing issues regarding his representatives.

Goal has also gathered Mobbie has two agents representing him, but the Brazilians were leading the race to land his signature after the 24-year-old impressed coach Pitso Mosimane.

Looking at his participation for the Bethlehem-based side, Mobbie featured in 28 matches in all competitions and provided three assists.

Although he made a good contribution at the Bethlehem-based side, Mobbie could not help save the former Nedbank Cup champions’ PSL status.

Meanwhile, with the reigning PSL champions having Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca as their right-backs, Mobbie would be expected to compete with the experienced duo.