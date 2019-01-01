Free State Stars assess former Kaizer Chiefs striker Katsvairo, Real Kings hand Ayanda Gcaba a trial

Katsvairo is hoping to secure a deal with Ea Lla Koto, while Gcaba is trying his luck at NFD side Real Kings

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo and former Orlando Pirates defender Ayanda Gcaba are continuing their search for new clubs.

Zimbabwean player Katsvairo was released by Amakhosi midway through the 2017/18 campaign, while former South Africa international Gcaba left the Buccaneers at the end of last season.

Katsvairo, who returned home to join Zimbabwean giants CAPS United in July, 2018, is currently on trial at PSL side Free State Stars.

“Yes, it is true. He is with us. We will assess him for a few days and then make a decision," Stars' general manager Rantsi Mokoena told IOL.

Katsvairo struggled to set the PSL alight during his stint with Chiefs as he scored only once in 14 appearances in all competitions.

"We need a striker that will get us goals looking at the number of chances that we are creating," he continued.

Ea Lla Koto are looking to reinforce their strike-force after parting ways with Judas Moseamedi, who joined Maritzburg United on loan from Cape Town City.

“There’s another striker from Uganda who is with us. It’s just that I’ve forgotten his name,” the club official added.

Meanwhile, Gcaba has struggled to find a club despite trying to secure a deal with both Black Leopards and Highlands Park.

The 32-year-old player is now trying his luck at National First Division (NFD) side Real Kings and this has been confirmed by the club's chief executive officer Philani Majola.

“Yes, he is with us, but it is unlikely that we will sign him. I think it is his third day with us now," Gcaba told IOL.

“He played today in the friendly game against Royal Eagles at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. He is not at the level where we can sign him,” he added.

Article continues below

Gcaba helped Pirates win the 2013/14 Nedbank Cup, but he was released by the club following a loan spell with Platinum Stars in July 2018.