Frattesi: "At Inter I was mentally unwell, all the money I have in the bank to see my grandmother again"

Davide Frattesi, Lazio's new midfielder, arrived from Inter and has already scored two six-pointers. He spoke at his presentation press conference with the Biancocelesti:





How did you end up at Lazio?

I was actually on a boat, then I spoke to the manager and there were some bureaucratic issues to sort out. It all happened pretty quickly anyway.





What convinced you to come this time? And let's clear this up: have you always supported Lazio?





I'm here now (laughs, ed.), unfortunately no one was checking up on me before. I did start out as a ball boy in the Curva Sud though, I was close to Scamacca on 26 May. I teased him about it. My father supports Lazio and used to take me to the stadium. I went several times. With the manager, there was a relationship that started some time ago with the national team, then certain dynamics developed and I didn't think about it too much, I needed a project like this. I'm sure about the choice, I arrived with a lot of enthusiasm and expectations. When I got here I found an important group and a training ground where you can work well.









How much can Lazio give you?





A lot, because it's an important club, you have to aim as high as possible. Personally, after the last difficult year for me, I think it's the right place for me to relaunch myself and try to raise the bar a bit and aim for important targets here.





Your story feels like the fairy tale of the summer: you can come back to Lazio too...





Last year I was struggling mentally too. My girlfriend told me, money isn't the main thing, other things are more important. Of course, you're not earning €2 an hour. I'd give everything I have in the bank to see my grandmother again for five minutes.





What didn't work at Inter?

Basically there are strong midfielders there, and on equal terms it isn't very easy. Last year I was coming off surgery for a hernia, my head was ready but my legs weren't. In trying to come back early I strained my adductor, I only started training properly in November and December. By then it's late given the fierce competition. It's difficult starting in December rather than at the beginning of the season. In fact, I think I only scored three goals in the Coppa Italia.





Which goal would you celebrate in a particular way?





As for the target, it's still too early, we're only in August, we'll talk about that later. I can even come up with one, but then maybe I score in the 90th minute and the "curtain" comes down on me... For now, let's just hope I score.





Personal target?





Try to get as high as possible, the personal side isn't that important, if we finish 15th my numbers won't matter much. I'd like to finish as high as possible in the table.





About the mentality to bring here? What change would you like to bring to Lazio?





As a club, they'll think about that themselves, I found a very nice set-up, state of the art. There's even a dentist, things they didn't have in Milan. But I don't want to act like the Messiah, that would seem exaggerated to me. It's the small things that need changing, then one a day and you improve. Two or three little stupid things can still help you grow.





What did Gattuso say to make you come?





He said he'd come and get me himself (laughs, ed.). He explained the situation to me, I'm someone who looks for "impossible" things a bit. He told me about the slightly flat situation here, something to get going again. I got to know him as a person too, and if someone like the manager needs a hand, you have to give it. Someone you can go to war for.





Do you already feel like a leader? Romagnoli leaving?





Alessio's career speaks for itself. For a lot of the lads he was a point of reference, there's a good group of Italians here, but in a career you have to make choices. It's understandable, we say goodbye to him and wish him all the best. I'd like to be a reference point for the younger players more than anything else, in a few weeks you can't become a leader. There's a captain, he's the leader.





How did you experience the fans' enthusiasm around your name? Were you expecting it?





Maybe a bit less, but perhaps they thought about the beauty of the journey. A few friends gave me a hard time, I think it was a nice thing. I need to feel important again, at Bologna I was in pieces with only one week of training behind me. That enthusiasm mustn't be switched off, for me it's fundamental to playing good football.





Have you already gone back home to Fidene? What would you say to a teenager today?





I was there yesterday, I ate a kilo of pizza (laughs, ed.). As a child I was already focused and concentrated, then you need commitment and sacrifice. You have to apply yourself properly, then it can go well or badly, but if you get into this damned game you can give yourself incredible satisfaction, for yourself and your family.





As a Roman, what can you bring?





Everyone takes the mickey out of me, after my latest statements they all put bread on my plate. I'll try to bring a bit of nastiness and healthy ignorance.





Did your team-mates call you too? Did you think you would come back already at the beginning?





Coming back home, yes, doing it this soon maybe not. I repeat, since my grandmother died I felt the need to come home. Money does nothing for me, I want to spend more time with family and friends. Even if it's difficult, I want to enjoy life a bit more, I left when I was 16, I missed a lot of things. If some of that can be made up, all the better.





How much do you miss seeing the fans? Now in midfield it's already an emergency...





In Milan I feel I left something beautiful behind with the fans too. For example, once Thuram said to me at the Olimpico: "Is it always like this here?" I told him yes, that it's something incredible. As for the rest, it's still early, for us and for the opponents. We'll see later how it goes. We have to stay focused.





Can Lazio get back into Europe? You spoke about your own targets, not whether this can become one for the team.





It's a bit early, we need tougher tests. Not because Genoa and Bologna are inferior, but because it's August and no team is at 100%. We'll see later, the opponents will grow, and we'll grow too. I hope our condition will be better than the teams we'll face (laughs, ed.).