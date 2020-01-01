Fransman: Highlands Park retain former Kaizer Chiefs defender

The Lions of the North boss indicated that they are looking forward to the resumption of the 2019/20 season

Former central defender Bevan Fransman has been handed a contract extension at .

The 36-year-old player's previous contract with the Lions of the North expired at the end of last month.

The Tembisa-based club is preparing for the resumption of the current season which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Highlands Park co-chairman Brad Kaftel disclosed that Fransman has also been handed a short term deal like his fellow veterans Musa Nyatama, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Greg Etafia.

“Yes, we have extended the contract of Bevan by handing him a short term deal like we did with the other guys recently,” Kaftel told Daily Sun.

The short term deals are set to expire at the end of the current campaign which has seen the Lions of the North reach the MTN8 final where they lost to SuperSport United.

Fransman, Etafia, 37, Letsholonyane, 37, and Nyatama, 32, will be looking to impress coach Owen Da Gama and the club's management in order to earn new contracts ahead of the 2020/21 season.

“I’m hoping that football resumes so that we can be able to complete our season and then we’ll decide what to do at the end of the season with other players’ contracts that were renewed,” added Kaftel.

The suspended campaign is expected to be completed in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng next month and Highlands Park will be looking to secure a top-eight finish in the league.

Da Gama's side is placed eighth on the league standings having accumulated 31 points from 24 matches.

Fransman was enjoying regular game time just before the season was halted due to the virus which has caused significant disruption to the worldwide sporting calendar.

The former SuperSport United player also captained the Lions of the North in the absence of regular captain and goalkeeper Tapua Kapini, who was nursing a long-term injury.

Fransman has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Highlands Park this term and netted one goal in the process.

He is in his second season with the Lions of the North having joined the club after being released by in June 2018.