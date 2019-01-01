Franklin Sasere: Nigerian striker completes FC Lugano move from Sunshine Stars

The 21-year-old has teamed up with the Swiss Super League side from the Nigeria Professional Football League outfit

Franklin Sasere has completed his move to FC Lugano from Professional Football League side .

The striker signed for Fabio Celestini’s men on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee on Thursday, and he believes it is "surely the right move" for him at this point in his career.

“There is nothing more satisfying than seeing myself signing for a new club and in a new environment. It is surely the right move,” Sasere told Goal.

“Lugano is such a massive club and I’m really honoured to be here. Moreover, this is my first team abroad and it means a big deal to my career.

“I hope to win trophies here and also show to the world that there are great talents in the Nigerian league. I want to thank Lugano officials for the warm reception since my arrival.”

Lugano are featuring in this season’s and for Sasere, it is a big prospect for him to fulfil his childhood ambition, while hoping to impress manager Celestini.

He added: “I have always dreamt of playing in the Europa League and here comes the chance. It is the biggest competition after the , so it will not be easy but I always want to learn.”

“This is a big challenge for me and I will make sure I help my team to the best of my ability. But more importantly, I want to learn from the players that are here.



“Coach [Fabio] Celestini has been kind to me so far and I want to show him that I am reliable whenever he needs me.”

The striker has been handed jersey No. 27 and will be battling with Mattia Bottani, Filip Holender, and Carlinhos for a place in the starting XI. 's Younes Bnou Marzouk and Cote d'Ivoire'Yao Eloge Koffi are the other Africans in the squad.

Sasere is expected to make his bow when Lugano welcome relegation-threatened Xamas to the Cornaredo Stadium. They are placed eighth in the with six points from eight outings.