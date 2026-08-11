Francesco Farioli wants to bring former Feyenoord crowd favourite to FC Porto

FC Porto have approached the entourage of Santiago Gimenez, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 25-year-old striker from Mexico appears to be entering his final weeks at AC Milan.

Gimenez is under contract at Milan until the middle of 2029, but he does not look likely to see out his deal.

Back at the start of 2025, the Italian giants paid more than €30 million to Feyenoord for Gimenez. According to Transfermarkt, he is now worth only €18 million.

Across 37 official matches for Milan, Gimenez has managed 7 goals and 6 assists. The appointment of Rúben Amorim does not appear to have changed his situation either.

Following the World Cup, Gimenez suffered an ankle injury, which has kept him from playing a single minute in pre-season so far.

Now Porto want to offer Gimenez a way out. Francesco Farioli is convinced the striker can rediscover his old form.

For his part, Gimenez is keen on the move. However, both clubs will first have to reach an agreement.