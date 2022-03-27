France vs South Africa: Remembering the breathtaking all-star cast of 1998

The last time Bafana Bafana met France in France was back in the 1998 World Cup, when a team featuring the likes of Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane won 3-0.

France had also beaten South Africa on home turf in 1997 (a friendly). And now 24 years after losing to the French in the 1998 World Cup, Bafana will again meet Le Bleus in France, this time in an international friendly.

In between, the two nations have met twice - on both occasions in South Africa - in 2000 they played to a 0-0 draw in a friendly and in 2010, Bafana triumphed 2-1 in a World Cup group game.

But back to the last time SA played France in France - at the Stade Velodrome in Marseilles on June 12, 1998.

It was the first time South Africa had qualified for a Fifa World Cup, the national team riding the crest of the wave after their Nelson Mandela-inspired victory in the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

The South African side that day which took on the French, contained what remain some of this country's biggest footballing names from a time in which the team was at its peak:





In goal there was Hans Vonk and the defence comprised David Nyathi, Willem Jackson, Mark Fish, Lucas Radebe and Pierre Issa.

In midfield were Quinton Fortune, John Moshoeu and Brendan Augustine, with Benni McCarthy and Phil Masinga up front.

Shaun Bartlett and Helman Mkhalele came off the bench and the team was coached by Frenchman Philippe Troussier.





However, they were no match for a Les Bleus outfit containing legendary figures, with a line-up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Fabien Barthez

Defenders: Lilian Thuram, Marcel Desailly, Laurent Blanc, Bixente Lizarazu

Midfielders: Didier Deschamps, Emmanuel Petit, Youri Djorkaeff, Zinedine Zidane.

Strikers: Thierry Henry, Stephane Guivarc'h

Substitutes used: David Trezeguet, Christophe Dugarry, Alain Boghossian

In the end, France's class proved superior as they ran out 3-0 winners. Djorkaeff opened the scoring with Bafana defender Issa then the unlucky recipient of two own goals, although one was later credited to Henry.

With stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema (currently injured), Raphael Varane, Hugo Loris, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Kingsley Coman and Antoine Griezmann, France are current World Cup champions and ranked third in the world.

It's arguable though that their 1998 team was even better, such was the galaxy of stars back then.