Jérôme Rothen, the former Paris Saint-Germain and France national team star, believes Vinícius Júnior's suspension handed Real Madrid a valuable opportunity. It gave Yann Diomande the space he needed to prove himself and earn a place in the team's plans.

In remarks reported by the "Tribuna" website, Rothen called the Brazilian star's absence "a blessing in disguise". Diomande seized the chance perfectly, reclaiming his spot on the left wing and becoming an influential figure in the side.

Diomande seizes the opportunity

The former France star pointed out that Diomande now gets regular minutes and enjoys the trust of manager José Mourinho. That followed a tough start to the season, with the youngster struggling under the pressure of his transfer fee and some confusion over his role on the pitch.

Playing on the left flank gives him greater freedom, Rothen added, especially with Mourinho demanding that he press opponents and track back to provide defensive cover. His ability to drive forward with the ball and run into space also helps bring balance to the team's midfield.

Mbappé has changed, and Vinícius is no longer what he was

Rothen then turned to the defensive graft on offer from Real Madrid's players. Things have changed, he reckons, compared to the days when Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius gave less in that department.

Mbappé is working harder now, he explained, while Diomande gives the team the balance it needs through his movement and tactical discipline.

A two-step advantage

Asked whether Vinícius had lost his place in the line-up, Rothen said yes. Diomande, though, must keep his level up to prove he deserves to stay in.

He said: "For me, yes, Vinícius has lost his place. Diomande will have to defend his place, but even if he is slightly less technically talented, the effort he puts into positioning and achieving balance for the team gives him a two-step advantage over Vinícius."

For Rothen, the comparison comes down to tactical commitment and collective output. The balance and effort Diomande brings give him the edge for now, even if Vinícius remains the more gifted technician.