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Press reports have revealed a tense atmosphere inside the France national team camp, after Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola became involved in a sharp verbal altercation.

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According to the network "RMC Sport", the crisis erupted in the dressing room at half-time of the clash with Italy, with the score level at 1-1. France would go on to lose 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League, and tempers flared between the players in a heated altercation.

Cherki stormed out of the dressing room following the row. The incident laid bare the scale of the tension inside the France camp, even with the match still in the balance.

Both players had started against Italy and stayed on after the break. The coaching staff then withdrew Barcola in the 76th minute and Cherki in the 82nd.

Italy took control in the second half, striking in the 63rd and 75th minutes to seal a 3-1 win. The defeat left France facing hard questions and sparked angry reactions among the fans and the Italian media.

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France bounced back with a 2-1 win over Turkey in their next match, booking their place in the Nations League quarter-finals as group winners. Yet the echoes of the Italy loss lingered as details of the dressing-room tension came to light.

Zinedine Zidane, for his part, revealed the message he gave his players after the defeat. He urged them not to give in to anxiety: "I asked them not to panic. We lost, but we did not entirely deserve the defeat".