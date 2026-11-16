Press reports have revealed a tense atmosphere inside the France national team camp, after Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola became involved in a sharp verbal altercation.
According to the network "RMC Sport", the crisis erupted in the dressing room at half-time of the clash with Italy, with the score level at 1-1. France would go on to lose 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League, and tempers flared between the players in a heated altercation.
Cherki stormed out of the dressing room following the row. The incident laid bare the scale of the tension inside the France camp, even with the match still in the balance.
Both players had started against Italy and stayed on after the break. The coaching staff then withdrew Barcola in the 76th minute and Cherki in the 82nd.
Italy took control in the second half, striking in the 63rd and 75th minutes to seal a 3-1 win. The defeat left France facing hard questions and sparked angry reactions among the fans and the Italian media.
France bounced back with a 2-1 win over Turkey in their next match, booking their place in the Nations League quarter-finals as group winners. Yet the echoes of the Italy loss lingered as details of the dressing-room tension came to light.
Zinedine Zidane, for his part, revealed the message he gave his players after the defeat. He urged them not to give in to anxiety: "I asked them not to panic. We lost, but we did not entirely deserve the defeat".
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”