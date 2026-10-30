French magazine "France Football" revealed the full points totals on Friday evening for the contenders chasing the Ballon d'Or, the award Bayern Munich star Harry Kane claimed last Monday in London.
The England striker collected 1,055 points. That left him just 28 clear of France's Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid star who finished second on 1,027 points, according to the final voting results.
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Spain's Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star, took third with 881 points, ahead of compatriot Rodri on 726. Argentina's Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami captain, came next with 612.
Sixth place went to Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Paris Saint-Germain star, on 541 points. His French team-mate Ousmane Dembélé followed with 418, then Norway's Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, on 378.
France's Michael Olise, of Bayern Munich, finished ninth with 296 points. Spain's Fabián Ruiz, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, rounded out the top 10 with 201.
Kane topped the standings after an exceptional season in which he scored 73 goals for club and country. Mbappé shone as a scorer with Real Madrid, while Yamal kept affirming his standing among the finest talents in world football.
Kvaratskhelia played a prominent role in Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League triumph. Haaland maintained his scoring brilliance with Manchester City, and Olise delivered a distinguished season of his own with Bayern Munich.
One hundred specialist journalists cast the vote, each picking their best 10 players. The system awards 15 points to the first-placed player, then 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and one point.