Shakira and Gerard Piqué have faced each other in court once again, four years after their separation.

The former couple appeared before a court in Barcelona to discuss the visitation schedule for their two sons, Milan and Sasha, after several days of negotiations failed to produce a new agreement.

According to "Marca", the legal proceedings have concluded and the case now awaits a ruling. In the meantime, those close to Piqué have given their account of the dispute and spelled out the terms of the 2022 deal, reached after months of talks that followed the announcement of their split.

What does Shakira want to change?

The new dispute concerns Milan and Sasha travelling between Miami and Barcelona. The two boys have lived with their mother in Miami since 2023, while Piqué remains in Barcelona.

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Shakira's representatives say the singer wants to amend one of the clauses of the custody agreement to stop her two sons crossing the Atlantic during short holiday periods.

Her aim, she insists, is not to cut the time the children spend with their father. She simply wants the burden of travel shared between the parents rather than falling on the children alone.

Under her proposal, Piqué would travel to Miami during the short breaks to spend time with his children there. That would spare them long journeys for brief stays and the sleep disruption those trips cause.

The singer's representatives argue the change would better protect Milan and Sasha's mental, physical and academic wellbeing, and let them keep to their usual daily routine.

Details of the 2022 agreement

Sources close to the former footballer gave Spanish newspaper "La Vanguardia" their reading of the 2022 agreement and what Shakira's current request would mean.

According to those sources, the children's trips to Barcelona during certain holidays formed part of the deal that allowed the singer to move with them to Miami.

Piqué's camp told the newspaper: "The agreement stipulated that during the holiday periods in the American school calendar, each of which lasts about a week, Milan and Sasha would be in Barcelona with their father's family: their uncles, aunts and grandparents, going to the house in Bulevar... In return, the father agreed to their move to Miami with their mother."

Those same sources say the agreement was the fruit of lengthy negotiations that climaxed in a meeting lasting nearly 12 hours at the former family home. It let the children move to the United States with their mother while Piqué kept extensive visitation rights.

Under the deal, according to sources close to the former footballer, Piqué would travel to Miami every month to spend nine days with his two sons. The sources added: "He always keeps his promise."

Milan and Sasha would also fly to Barcelona during certain official holidays to spend time with their father and his family.

The proposed dates included Thanksgiving and the spring break at the end of March in American schools, so the children could travel to Spain without missing lessons or activities.

Half of the summer and Christmas holidays would also be split between the parents. That is precisely the arrangement Shakira now wants to change.

The separation agreement between Shakira and Piqué

A judge in Barcelona ratified the separation agreement in December 2022, after negotiations that ran for several months following the announcement of the split in June of that year.

Sources close to Piqué believe Shakira's proposal strikes directly at a clause providing for the children's trips to Barcelona during specific periods of the school year.

They concluded: "She wants him to always be the one who travels; the whole thing is based on that."